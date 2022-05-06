A bumper crowd will be in attendance at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered in what will be an emotional and passionate first leg.
The sides will meet at Hillsborough for the second leg on Monday, yet Sunderland will hope to gain an advantage before the reverse fixture.
Both sides are in a rich vein of form heading into the play-offs, while just a point separated them in the regular league campaign.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland announce latest stunning ticket sale ahead of Stadium of Light Sheffield Wednesday clash
-
2
Sunderland reveal latest Stadium of Light ticket sales with stunning attendance for Sheffield Wednesday tie soaring
-
3
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday: Fans encouraged to arrive early as 'most complex display the Stadium of Light has ever seen' attempted
-
4
Alex Neil to make THREE Sunderland changes for Sheffield Wednesday play-off clash - predicted line-up
-
5
New details emerge of how Roy Keane ended interest in Sunderland job
We’ll have all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 18:46
- Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the League One play-offs tonight (7:45pm kick-off).
- Over 42,500 are set to attend the match at the Stadium of Light - with 2,000 away fans.
- The sides will play again in the second leg at Hillsborough on Monday.
How Wednesday will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS
Barry Bannan is here
Neil in his pre-match programme notes
“First and foremost, I would like to thank all of you for the outstanding support you have provided the team with throughout the duration of the season.
Home and away, we appreciate the backing you provide and tonight will be no different as over 42,000 supporters create what I’m sure will be a memorable atmosphere.”
We’ve arrived at the Stadium of Light
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Matete, Clarke; O’Nien, Pritchard; Stewart
Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Hutchinson, Palmer; Hunt, Luongo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson; Berahino, Gregory
Moore on Sunderland
Here’s what Wednesday boss Darren Moore had to say about Sunderland and Black Cats boss Alex Neil.
“They have got some good, talented players. They have players who have played at the level above. They have some good experience. It bodes well for such a good game.
“Both squads have had players who have played at a higher level. They have got Nathan [Broadhead] as an individual but they have got many other individuals who can contribute to the team. They have been in great form.
“Credit to Alex and the blend that he has got with the team. He has given them hope up there. We know we will have to be at our level best. It will be a stern test but you expect at this stage of the season with it being a play-off game.”
How Wednesday are shaping up
There has been a lot of talk about Wednesday captain Barry Bannan after the midfielder was taken off against Portsmouth last weekend.
Owls boss Darren Moore didn’t give much away in Thursday’s press conference, yet the feeling is that Bannan will be fit to start.
We caught up with Wednesday reporter Joe Crann from our sister title the Sheffield Star to get the inside track on tonight’s opponents.
Here’s what he said when asked about Bannan’s importance and other key players:
“He’s been vital. If you look at all the key stats this season, Bannan is eight top or second. He leads in assists, passes, key passes and dribbles, and as the club’s main creator he is integral to the whole way that Wednesday play.
“Other key players that stand out are top scorer, Lee Gregory, and Bannan’s midfield partner, Massimo Luongo, both of whom I don’t think would look out of place in the Championship.”
Read more HERE
Neil on Sheffield Wednesday
Sunderland thrashed Wednesday 5-0 at the Stadium of Light in December but were beaten 3-0 at Hillsborough in November’s reverse fixture.
Neil wasn’t in charge of the Black Cats for either of those matches and says a lot has changed in the months that followed.
“I’ve seen Sheffield Wednesday probably about eight or nine times because we’ve been playing a similar shape,” said Neil. “We use them a lot in our preparation work in terms of how other teams have gone up against them etc,” Neil explained.
“The 3-0 game at their place was for me, never a 3-0 game. We had really good moments in the game and didn’t capitalise on them.
“The home game for me, while it was a very good performance, wasn’t a 5-0 game either and I was actually at that game live, I went around grounds a lot when I was out of work [to keep up to date].
“The thing is, a lot has changed since then.
“We’ve changed shape since then and have a lot of different personnel. They certainly have strengthened through the January window. If you look at their backline at 5-0, Chey Dunkley has had to go off so Liam Palmer, a right back, is in the middle of the back three. Ciaran Brennan, a midfielder, is on the right side and Marvin Johnson, a left winger, is on the left of a back three.
“It’s very different times now and I think Sheffield Wednesday dealt with those defensive problems especially very well in the transfer window.”
Team news
As always we’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Neil said he will have to make a late call on Nathan Broadhead’s fitness for tonight’s match, after the forward was forced off with a muscle problem at Morecambe ast week.
Neil is hopeful Dennis Cirkin will be able to return to the squad after missing three games with a calf issue, yet Carl Winchester remains sidelined with a groin injury.
Leon Dajaku is unlikely to feature in the play-off semi finals as he steps up his recovery from illness.