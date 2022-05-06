Sunderland thrashed Wednesday 5-0 at the Stadium of Light in December but were beaten 3-0 at Hillsborough in November’s reverse fixture.

Neil wasn’t in charge of the Black Cats for either of those matches and says a lot has changed in the months that followed.

“I’ve seen Sheffield Wednesday probably about eight or nine times because we’ve been playing a similar shape,” said Neil. “We use them a lot in our preparation work in terms of how other teams have gone up against them etc,” Neil explained.

“The 3-0 game at their place was for me, never a 3-0 game. We had really good moments in the game and didn’t capitalise on them.

“The home game for me, while it was a very good performance, wasn’t a 5-0 game either and I was actually at that game live, I went around grounds a lot when I was out of work [to keep up to date].

“The thing is, a lot has changed since then.

“We’ve changed shape since then and have a lot of different personnel. They certainly have strengthened through the January window. If you look at their backline at 5-0, Chey Dunkley has had to go off so Liam Palmer, a right back, is in the middle of the back three. Ciaran Brennan, a midfielder, is on the right side and Marvin Johnson, a left winger, is on the left of a back three.