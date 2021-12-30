Here’s what Wednesday boss Darren Moore had to say about his side’s postponed matches.

“We are all frustrated and so disappointed to have two games postponed and I know you will be feeling exactly the same way.

“This time of year is deeply embedded into the football calendar, yes it’s normally a hectic schedule but with a lot of points to play for and we went into the festive period in the ascendancy.

“We had back-to-back games to look forward to at Hillsborough, it was all nicely set up for the team and you, the fans.

“Boxing Day is always a special occasion for football, particularly at a stadium like Hillsborough where we would have had a bumper crowd with everyone together in our home.