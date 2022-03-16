The match was set to take place on Saturday, March 26 but will now be rearranged for a later date.

League One leaders Rotherham requested the postponement, which clubs are allowed to apply for if they have three or more players away on international duty.

Millers winger Shane Ferguson has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming friendlies, while Joshua Kayode has been picked for Ireland’s under-21 side.

Stadium of Light

Further announcements are set to follow when nations make their squads public.

Like Rotherham, Sunderland were set to be without several first-team players for the match, with Corry Evans and Trai Hume also included in the Northern Ireland squad.

Dennis Cirkin, Callum Doyle and Dan Neil all represented England’s youth teams last year, while Bailey Wright could be called up by Australia.

