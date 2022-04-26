Both sides are fighting for promotion this season with just two league fixtures remaining in the regular League One campaign.
The Black Cats thrashed Cambridge United 5-1 last time out, while Rotherham came from behind to beat Oxford 2-1 on home turf.
Saturday’s win means Sunderland have lost just once in 13 games under Alex Neil, yet they still have work to do to secure a play-off place.
We’ll have all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Rotherham
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 13:54
- Sunderland will host Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light tonight (7:45pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats could secure a play-off place with a win - if Sheffield Wednesday also lose at Fleetwood.
- Rotherham are second in the table and could take a big step towards automatic promotion.
How things stand
Right then, this is what the table looks like heading into tonight’s matches.
Sheffield Wednesday are also in action at Fleetwood tonight - and only a Sunderland win alongside a Wednesday defeat would see the Black Cats secure their place in the play-offs.
Alex Neil’s side do still have the slimmest of chances of finishing inside the automatic promotion places, but would need a convincing win tonight, and for results to go in their favour on Saturday.
A heavy defeat tonight could see Sunderland drop out of the play-off places on goal difference.
It really is all to play for.
Paul Warne on Sunderland
Here’s what Rotherham boss Paul Warne has had to say about tonight’s match:
“As a player, I’d be thinking ‘brilliant’, playing against a great club, with both teams wanting to win. These are the games you want to play in.
“We go into it in reasonable form and we just have to try and compete. From my point of view it’s an honour to manage a team in that stadium and we want the lads to go out and express themselves and hopefully come away with a win.
On Sunderland, he added: “They’ve done really well and Alex is a great manager, too. He’s really well experienced and at a club that won’t phase him.
“He’s got a team that wants to win and the fans are right behind him. Winning seven games out of 10 in any league is some going.
“They’ve got confidence and goals in their team and they will be full of confidence. It’ll be a tough game, but – respectfully – I feel like Alex will be thinking the same about us.”
How Rotherham are shaping up
Rotherham had encountered a tricky spell which saw them win just one of seven league games, yet they have won two of their last three fixtures to move back up to second in the table.
To find out more we caught up with Leon Wobschall from our sister title The Yorkshire Post - here’s what he said when asked about the side’s recent form:
“The Millers have shown real guts and character to get over the line in their last two home games amid testing circumstances and much tension against Oxford and Ipswich - and have looked more like their old selves in terms of energy, intensity and aggression, especially in the second halves of both.
“Away from home, it’s been a different story of late. They have been uncharacteristically poor and passive in successive defeats at Burton and Portsmouth. They conceded a total of five goals in both those games. For context, that total is as many as they have shipped in their previous 19 League One away matches in the 2021/22 season. They have still let in just two first-half league goals on their travels this term.”
Read more HERE
Neil on this week’s matches
Here’s what Sunderland boss Alex Neil has had to say about this week’s games against Rotherham and Morecambe.
“Rotherham are fighting to get promoted.
“Both games are going to be equally as important, and equally as hard for different reasons. Both teams are fighting for their lives for different reasons.
“They’re going to be challenging in different ways, but we’re not picky where we win, we want to win them all. We’ll go into the next one and try to win it.
“Since I’ve walked in the door, everybody who speaks to me says how big the next game is.
“The simple fact is when you’re at Sunderland, every game’s a big game because the expectancy from the club and the fans is that we win every match, and that’s fine.
“I go into every game we play knowing we want to win, so we’ll be trying to win and trying to play as well as we can. It doesn’t change.”
Team news
As always we’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dennis Cirkin is set to miss tonight’s game with an injury, while Carl Winchester was forced off with a groin issue against Cambridge on Saturday.
Leon Dajaku has been unavailable through illness in recent weeks but Callum Doyle and Thorben Hoffmann have returned to the squad.
Alex Pritchard also came off the bench against Cambridge after missing three consecutive games with a calf issue.
It’s Matchday!
How are the nerves?
Sunderland are still trying to secure a play-off place with two games remaining in the regular League One season, with Rotherham United the visitors at the Stadium of Light tonight.
There could still be plenty of twists and turns in the race to finish in the top six, with Alex Neil’s side set to travel to Morecambe on the final day of the season on Saturday.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of tonight’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.