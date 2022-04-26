Rotherham had encountered a tricky spell which saw them win just one of seven league games, yet they have won two of their last three fixtures to move back up to second in the table.

To find out more we caught up with Leon Wobschall from our sister title The Yorkshire Post - here’s what he said when asked about the side’s recent form:

“The Millers have shown real guts and character to get over the line in their last two home games amid testing circumstances and much tension against Oxford and Ipswich - and have looked more like their old selves in terms of energy, intensity and aggression, especially in the second halves of both.

“Away from home, it’s been a different story of late. They have been uncharacteristically poor and passive in successive defeats at Burton and Portsmouth. They conceded a total of five goals in both those games. For context, that total is as many as they have shipped in their previous 19 League One away matches in the 2021/22 season. They have still let in just two first-half league goals on their travels this term.”