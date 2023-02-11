Here’s what Reading boss Paul Ince has had to say about his side’s trip to the Stadium of Light.

The Royals were beaten 3-0 when the sides last met in September’s reverse fixture.

“It’s going to be a tough game for us, there will be around 40,000 fans so it’s a challenge for us. It’s not about revenge but I want us to perform a lot better than we did in the home game.

“I watched their game against Fulham and you can see they are a very good side.

“They’ve not got a lot of height but technically they have some very good players such as Patrick Roberts, Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt so we’ve been working this week on dealing with runners, not getting caught watching the ball or players running in behind because they are very good in those final third areas.