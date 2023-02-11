News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Reading LIVE: Patrick Roberts goal puts hosts ahead at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland face Reading in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
12 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side are ninth in the table following last weekend’s draw at Millwall, and were narrowly beaten by Premier League side Fulham on Wednesday.

The Black Cats will still be without several first-team players, though, with the team heading into a congested fixture schedule.

Dennis Cirkin remains unavailable after suffering a concussion against Millwall last weekend, while Lynden Gooch is still expected to miss out with a hip flexor issue.

Sunderland vs Reading live blog.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.

We’ll bring you live updates, analysis, reaction and more from the Stadium of Light:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Roberts, 84) Reading 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil (O’Nien, 75), Michut (Ba, 81), Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 81), Gelhardt (Lihadji, 75)
  • Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Bennette, Lihadji, Ba, Pritchard, Ekwah
  • Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Sarr, Mbengue, Baba (Meite, 87), Hoilett (Dann, 78), McIntyre (Azeez, 87), Hendrick, Ince, Long (Meite, 78), Carroll
  • Subs: Bouzanis, Dann, Guinness-Walker, Fornah, Azeez, Casadei, Meite
Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 READING 0

90+1 Ballard down

Ballard is down after a clash of heads with Meite.

The Reading man is booked and Ballard is now back on his feet.

FOUR minutes added time

87’ More Reading changes

ON: Azeez and Fornah

OFF: McIntyre and Rahman

84’ GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL ROBERTS!!!

Sunderland deserve their lead and have shown more attacking intent in this second half.

Roberts picked up the ball in the box and cut inside before curling the ball home.

1-0!

81’ MORE SUNDERLAND CHANGES

ON: Ba and Bennette

OFF: Michut and Clarke

78’ Double change for Reading

ON: Meite and Dann

OFF: Hoilett and Long

77’ Pritchard up front

It now looks like Pritchard is playing as a false nine ahead of Roberts, with Lihadji moving to the right.

75’ DOUBLE CHANGE

ON: O’Nien and Lihadji

OFF: Gelhardt and Neil

