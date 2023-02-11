Tony Mowbray’s side are ninth in the table following last weekend’s draw at Millwall, and were narrowly beaten by Premier League side Fulham on Wednesday.

The Black Cats will still be without several first-team players, though, with the team heading into a congested fixture schedule.

Dennis Cirkin remains unavailable after suffering a concussion against Millwall last weekend, while Lynden Gooch is still expected to miss out with a hip flexor issue.

Sunderland vs Reading live blog.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.