Sunderland vs Reading LIVE: Patrick Roberts goal puts hosts ahead at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Reading in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered.
Tony Mowbray’s side are ninth in the table following last weekend’s draw at Millwall, and were narrowly beaten by Premier League side Fulham on Wednesday.
The Black Cats will still be without several first-team players, though, with the team heading into a congested fixture schedule.
Dennis Cirkin remains unavailable after suffering a concussion against Millwall last weekend, while Lynden Gooch is still expected to miss out with a hip flexor issue.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Roberts, 84) Reading 0
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil (O’Nien, 75), Michut (Ba, 81), Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 81), Gelhardt (Lihadji, 75)
- Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Bennette, Lihadji, Ba, Pritchard, Ekwah
- Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Sarr, Mbengue, Baba (Meite, 87), Hoilett (Dann, 78), McIntyre (Azeez, 87), Hendrick, Ince, Long (Meite, 78), Carroll
- Subs: Bouzanis, Dann, Guinness-Walker, Fornah, Azeez, Casadei, Meite
Ballard is down after a clash of heads with Meite.
The Reading man is booked and Ballard is now back on his feet.
Sunderland deserve their lead and have shown more attacking intent in this second half.
Roberts picked up the ball in the box and cut inside before curling the ball home.
1-0!
It now looks like Pritchard is playing as a false nine ahead of Roberts, with Lihadji moving to the right.