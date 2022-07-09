Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats began their eight-day training camp in Portugal earlier this week, with Alex Neil’s side set to face Rangers and AS Roma at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in the coming days.

New Sunderland signing Daniel Ballard could feature after joining the club from Arsenal on a three-year deal.

Winger Jack Clarke has also re-signed for Sunderland, following his loan spell on Wearside last season, and joined up with his team-mates in Portugal.

Sunderland AFC training camp Albufeira, Portugal 07-07-22. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stick around for live updates and analysis of tonight’s match against Rangers:

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.