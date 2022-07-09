The Black Cats began their eight-day training camp in Portugal earlier this week, with Alex Neil’s side set to face Rangers and AS Roma at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in the coming days.
New Sunderland signing Daniel Ballard could feature after joining the club from Arsenal on a three-year deal.
Winger Jack Clarke has also re-signed for Sunderland, following his loan spell on Wearside last season, and joined up with his team-mates in Portugal.
Stick around for live updates and analysis of tonight’s match against Rangers:
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Rangers
Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 20:10
- Sunderland will face SPL side Rangers in a pre-season friendly this evening (8pm kick-off).
- We’ll have live updates and analysis from Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal.
- SAFC XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkn; Evans, Neil; Roberts, Pritchard, Embleton; Stewart
- Rangers XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic; Davis, Arfield; Kent, Lundstram, Wright; Colak
Phil Smith in Portugal
6 minutes
Nice start this from Sunderland, working the ball well to Hume on the overlap. Good cross to the back post cleared.
Lovely play from Pritchard and Embleton to release Neil on the edge of the box, but Rangers are able to dely the shot and the danger passes.
2 minutes in
Rangers seeing all the ball early on.
Sunderland fairly happy to sit deep for the moment. As we expected, Luke O’Nien is playing as the LCB. He gets an early test when Colak drives into the channel - but the danger passes.
Off and running
Game has started here with Sunderland on the ball deep in their own half
Teams are out!
We’ll be under way in a couple of minutes here, after the minute of silence for Davie Wilson and Andy Goram
The Chairman is here
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is here to watch Sunderland tonight, alongside Juan Sartori and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman.