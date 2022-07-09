The Black Cats began their eight-day training camp in Portugal earlier this week, with Alex Neil’s side set to face Rangers and AS Roma at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in the coming days.
New Sunderland signing Daniel Ballard could feature after joining the club from Arsenal on a three-year deal.
Winger Jack Clarke has also re-signed for Sunderland, following his loan spell on Wearside last season, and joined up with his team-mates in Portugal.
Stick around for live updates and analysis of tonight’s match against Rangers:
The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Rangers
Last updated: Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:50
- Sunderland will face SPL side Rangers in a pre-season friendly this evening (8pm kick-off).
- We’ll have live updates and analysis from Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal.
- New Sunderland signing Daniel Ballard could feature for Alex Neil’s side.
- The Black Cats have re-signed Jack Clarke from Tottenham on a four-year deal.
Phil Smith in Portugal
Phil Smith's tour diary
The Echo’s chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith is providing in-depth coverage of the Portugal tour including friendlies with Rangers and Roma.
Read his first tour diary from Estadio Municipal de Albufeira HERE
Team news for tonight
Bailey Wright is unlikely to feature tonight as his international exploits mean he is a little behind his team-mates.
Jack Clarke will also not be involved but otherwise the core of the side who won promotion will be in action, plus a potential debut for Dan Ballard.
The opposition both tonight and on Wednesday, against AS Roma, is prestigious and of high quality, and this is in itself a sign of how the picture has changed for the club since promotion.
Jack Clarke on Sunderland return
Jack Clarke on Sunderland return: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back because I really enjoyed my time here last season. It felt right to return and after winning promotion to the Championship last season, I’m excited to play my part in the next step of our journey.
“We have a good balance in the squad and a great bond in the dressing room, so I believe we can continue to progress as a team and enjoy another successful season.”
Jack Clarke is back!
Sunderland have re-signed winger Jack Clarke from Tottenham on a four-year deal, following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season.
The 21-year-old has signed for the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee and joined up with his team-mates in Portugal.
Sunderland boss Alex Neil told the club’s website: “Jack is a player with huge potential.
“We had him last season and I think he grew stronger and stronger as the season went on, but the most important thing for him is that he’s now our player.
“He has obviously got quality, but what he needed to do was find a home and we have managed to provide that. Jack enjoys it here and for us, we are pleased to have the deal across the line as it adds another attacking option.”
Good Evening
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Rangers.
We’ll have live updates and analysis from Estadio Municipal de Albufeira as Alex Neil’s side step up their preparations for the 2022/23 Championship campaign.
Stick around and refresh the page to follow the action.