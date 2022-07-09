Sunderland have re-signed winger Jack Clarke from Tottenham on a four-year deal, following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season.

The 21-year-old has signed for the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee and joined up with his team-mates in Portugal.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil told the club’s website: “Jack is a player with huge potential.

“We had him last season and I think he grew stronger and stronger as the season went on, but the most important thing for him is that he’s now our player.