QPR lost their opening match of the season 1-0 at Blackburn, before beating Middlesbrough 3-2 last weekend.

To find out more, we caught up with Clive Whittingham from QPR website LoftforWords on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast:

Here’s what he said when asked about Rangers’ key attacking players.

“Ilias Chair is very, very good. Him and Chris Willock are the best two players at the club.

“Chair is driven and knows where he wants to go in his career but I think he lets it get to him when things aren’t going so well.

“Lyndon Dykes, it’s a big season for him. This is his third season in the Championship and he’s shown flashes, he gets into runs of form where he just looks unstoppable.