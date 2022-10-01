Sunderland vs Preston LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Preston North End at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats drew 2-2 at Watford before the international break and have maintained their strong start to the season following the arrival of Tony Mowbray.
Still, they are just three points ahead of a Preston side who start the day in the bottom half of the table.
Ryan Lowe’s side will go into the match with the best defensive record in the Championship, but have also scored the fewest goals in the division.
We’ll have updates, in-game analysis, post-match reaction and more throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Preston 0
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:12
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke, Roberts, Embleton, Pritchard
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Ba, Matete, Dajaku, Bennette, Amad
- Preston XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Brady, Whiteman, Browne, Ledson, Fernandez, Evans Riis.
- Subs: Cornell, Diaby, Potts, McCann, Johnson, Woodburn, Parrott.
54’ What a save from Patterson
That was almost 1-0 Preston.
A free-kick from inside the Sunderland half was headed down by Lindsay and Evans hit a shot first time from inside the box.
Patterson reacted quickly to tip the ball over the bar.
Moments later Lindsay was booked for a foul on Clarke.
51’ Embleton shot blocked
Both sides have threatened at the start of this second half, and Sunderland almost made an opportunity count on the break.
Pritchard picked out Embleton after Preston were caught with players upfield from a corner.
The latter couldn’t quite find enough space to get away from Fernandez who blocked the midfielder’s effort inside the penalty area.
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY
Back out for the second half
First-half thoughts from the Stadium of Light
Two minutes added time
44’ Embleton efforts blocked
That was almost the opener.
An excellent first-time pass from Roberts sent Embleton away on the right.
The midfielder’s first effort from an angle was blocked by Lindsay, before the ball fell back to the Sunderland man.
His second shot had more power but was saved by Woodman.
41’ Bright run from Embleton
Sunderland have recorded 66% possession so far and played some neat football between the two boxes.
They have just lacked that cutting edge so far, though.
Embleton almost provided that spark as he burst into the Preston box with the ball and won a corner.
Sunderland played the set-piece short but it didn’t come to anything.
34’ A great team move
That would have been an excellent team goal after several short passes saw Pritchard, Embleton, Roberts and Neil combine.
It finished with Roberts curling a first-time effort over the bar from the edge of the box.
30’ Wide from Alese
More good play down Sunderland’s left saw Clarke run at Brown one on one, before releasing Alese after the full-back made an overlapping run.
Alese’s low effort across goal was off target.