Preston are set to bring around 2,500 fans to the Stadium of Light today, and North End boss Ryan Lowe is looking forward to the contest.

Here’s what he said about Sunderland ahead of the match:

“They changed manager, which probably wasn’t ideal for them but then they’ve brought a solid manager and good bloke in Tony Mowbray who’s just adapted so well.

“They’ve won a few games and drawn a couple. They’ll be happy with their start coming up from League One, but we’ve got to worry about what we do and make sure we’re on it from minute one, and put in a performance that hopefully gets us a result.

“But saying that, it’s a place where everyone wants to go. Sunderland fans are immense, aren’t they?