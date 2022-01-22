The Black Cats drew 1-1 at Accrington Stanley last weekend but have been boosted by a couple of new signings this week.

Centre-back Danny Batth has joined the club from Stoke while playmaker Patrick Roberts has arrived from Manchester City.

Both will be available for today’s match after signing for Sunderland on permanent transfers.

Sunderland vs Portsmouth live blog.

Portsmouth sit ninth in the table ahead of kick-off and still have aspirations of reaching the play-offs.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

