Sunderland vs Portsmouth: Is the game on Sky? Can I stream it? Is there any early team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders drew their last league game 1-1 away to Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Portsmouth:

When is Sunderland vs Portsmouth?

Sunderland take on Portsmouth on Saturday, January 22 at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Portsmouth on?

The clash between Sunderland and Portsmouth won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Portsmouth online?

Sunderland’s clash with Portsmouth won’t be streamed via club channels.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Portsmouth?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Portsmouth?

There are tickets for the game between Sunderland and Portsmouth currently available on safc.com.

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Portsmouth?

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

Nathan Broadhead is out for up to three months with a hamstring problem.

Sunderland welcomed back Leon Dajaku, Thorben Hoffmann and Bailey Wright to the squad to face Accrington Stanley.

Alex Pritchard has been managing a number of knocks this week after and was forced off at half-time on Saturday against Stanley.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Portsmouth?

Sunderland win – 4/1

Draw – 13/5

Pompey win – 14/5

All odds correct at the time of writing.

