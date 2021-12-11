Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Updates as Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead fire Cats ahead in League One clash at Stadium of Light
Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light against Plymouth Argyle in League One today.
The Black Cats face Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light today after beating Morecambe 5-0 on Tuesday.
That has left Lee Johnson’s team in fourth position in League One with Sunderland just two points of pace-setters Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, although the Latics have a game in hand on the Black Cats.
Here, though, we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day and game, including team news and blow-by-blow action from the Stadium of Light:
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:50
- Lee Johnson’s side come into the game following a five goal triumph over Morecambe on Tuesday night
- Goals from Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku and a brace from Nathan Broadhead secured a great win for the Black Cats
- Plymouth Argyle saw the departure of manager Ryan Lowe to Preston North End this week
- Steven Schumacher is the man chosen to lead Argyle and their new boss will be in the dugout today
Final sub for Plymouth as Jephcott comes on! Under five mins to play!
Half chance following the corner but Hoffmann collects the ball
Plymouth are coming on strong as we enter the last 10 minutes of the match. They have a free-kick in Sunderland’s half. The Black Cats need to defend this!
Sunderland win another corner after decent work from Dajaku. Embleton to take it. Another penalty shout is waved away as Stewart is brought down. Dajaku then curls a shot wide. Pritchard comes off for Aiden O’Brien.
Winchester bursts into the box but is tackled at the death.
Just under 20 minutes to go at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland lead 2-1. Can they hang on as Plymouth look for an equaliser?
Broahead forces a great save from Cooper after running the length of the pitch with the ball! Sunderland still dangerous on the counter attack