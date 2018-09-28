Sunderland vs Peteborough United: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Sunderland host Peterborough United knowing a win will put them in touching distance of the automatic promotion spots on October 2.

Jack Ross' side are three points off the top two - Peterborough and Portsmouth - and know a win will prove crucial in their race to return to the Championship. It's set to be a classic encounter at the Stadium of Light.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7:45pm at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will not be shown live on BT Sports or Sky Sports. However, you can follow the action via the Sunderland Echo live match day blog.

How can I follow the Sunderland v Peterborough live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the SAFC section on the Sunderland Echo website. Don't forget to tune into our live blog.

Who is the referee?

David Coote is the man in the middle, his assistants are Ian Hussin and Neil Davies.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Max Power is back fighting for his first-team place after completing his three-match ban. Josh Maja is likely to lead the Sunderland attack having netted seven goals so far this season. Jon McLaughlin should also feature - he's been a ever-present member for the Black Cats in League One.

Alongside Maja, Matt Godden is the league's top goal scorer - so will no doubt pose a threat for Posh. Marcus Maddison, a former youth product at Newcastle United, was linked with a move to Wearside in the summer given he is the visitors' key wide man.

Ivan Toney, another ex Magpies, is yet to find his full goal scoring potential. Perhaps an occasion at the Stadium of Light will kick-start his Posh career.

What is the form of Sunderland and Peterborough?

For both teams, this encounter could be viewed as the result that defines their promotion aspirations. Ahead of their weekend games, four points separate the Black Cats and league leaders Peterborough.

The pair have lost one game so far against Burton Albion and Portsmouth, respectively. Something will have to give on Wearside with Sunderland sporting an unbeaten home record and Posh yet to be defeated on the road.