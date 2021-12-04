Sunderland vs Oxford United LIVE: Updates as Black Cats take on U's in League One clash
Lee Johnson’s side return to action in League One against Oxford United this afternoon.
A young Sunderland side were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night against Oldham Athletic.
However, in the league, the Black Cats have won seven points from their last three games ahead of Oxford’s visit to the Stadium of Light.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm with Sunderland looking to begin a run of three games on Wearside with a win ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.
Here, we’ll be bringing you all of the pre-match build-up and updates throughout the game as Karl Robinson’s side travel north:
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:14
- Sunderland face Oxford United at the Stadium of Light this afternoon
- The fixture marks the first of three home League One games for Lee Johnson
- The Wearsiders won their last league fixture 2-1 away to Cambridge United
- The Black Cats have won seven points from their last three League One matches
50 minutes gone at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland are dominating possession so far. Alex Pritchard gets the ball into Broadhead and it nearly falls to Stewart.
Quiet start to the first half as both teams look to feel each other out.
Tactical switch at half-time
Half-time!
All square at the Stadium of Light!
Doyle does well to win the ball and get it to Dajaku but it’s wasted. Slow end to the half.
Big shouts for a hand ball. Callum Doyle then looked like he was fouled!