Sunderland vs Oxford United LIVE: Updates as Black Cats take on U's in League One clash

Sunderland take on Oxford United at the Stadium of Light today.

A young Sunderland side were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday night against Oldham Athletic.

However, in the league, the Black Cats have won seven points from their last three games ahead of Oxford’s visit to the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm with Sunderland looking to begin a run of three games on Wearside with a win ahead of a busy Christmas schedule.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we’ll be bringing you all of the pre-match build-up and updates throughout the game as Karl Robinson’s side travel north:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.