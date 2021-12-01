Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic LIVE: Updates as Arbenit Xhemajli starts and Black Cats return to Papa John's Trophy action
It is match day once again as Sunderland take on Oldham Athletic in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light this evening.
The Wearsiders defeated the League Two outfit last season en route to winning the competition at Wembley Stadium against Tranmere Rovers.
Sunderland topped their group and therefore have the advantage of playing at home this evening with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.
Here, we’ll have all of the pre-match build-up plus updates from all the action as Sunderland take on Oldham Athletic:
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 20:15
Oldham take the lead. They have been by far the better team so far this half. Sunderland just haven’t got doing. There was so much space in behind Sunderland’s defence.
Harris wins a corner for Sunderland.
Kachosa, who came on for Dajaku at half-time, is looking lively down that right hand side as he manages to play a one -two and then get a cross in.
Oldham start the second half the brighter and fizz a shot wide of Burge’s post. The game seems there for whoever wants it the most
Chances for both teams to take the lead but it remains goalless. This experimental team and system deployed by Lee Johnson hasn’t clicked yet.
Chance for Harris! The young striker is played in following a nice pass from Kimpioka but Oldham’s keeper makes himself big. Sunderland mess up the resulting corner and lose possession.