Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic LIVE: Early team news, injury updates and predicted line-up as Black Cats return to action
It is match day once again as Sunderland take on Oldham Athletic in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light this evening.
The Wearsiders defeated the League Two outfit last season en route to winning the competition at Wembley Stadium against Tranmere Rovers.
Sunderland topped their group and therefore have the advantage of playing at home this evening with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.
Here, we’ll have all of the pre-match build-up plus updates from all the action as Sunderland take on Oldham Athletic:
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 10:54
- Sunderland are in action against Oldham Athletic in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy
- The Wrearsiders won the competition last season and are now looking to defend it
- Lee Johnson has several injuries coming into the game
Predicted Sunderland team to face Oldham Athletic tonight
Patterson; Alves, Younger, Flanagan; Gooch, Neil, Sohna, Dunne; Embleton; O’Brien, Broadhead
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic on?
The clash between Sunderland and Oldham won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic online?
Sunderland’s clash with Oldham will be streamed by the club in the United Kingdom.
The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and James Copley at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic?
There are still tickets for the game between Oldham and Sunderland currently available on safc.com
For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.
Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic?
Dennis Cirkin is to missing until the new year due to a hernia problem with Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady both suffering from long-term injuries
Niall Huggins and Denver Hume have also been ruled out until 2022.
Corry Evans suffered a thigh injury in the warm-up ahead of the club’s clash with Cambridge United on Saturday.
Speaking to The Echo about the midfielder, Johnson said: “He just felt his thigh [in the warm-up].
“Even more credit to the lads. Gooch came in at right wing-back and was outstanding, absolutely outstanding.
“We’re going down like flies and it’s tough to take, because we’ve got a lot of tough games.”
What are the odds for Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic?
Odds provided by Oddspedia:
Sunderland win – 17/2
Draw – 22/5
Oldham Athletic win – 87/10
What are the new substitute rules for the Papa John’s Trophy?
Papa John’s Trophy substitutions explained:
Clubs will be able to make 5 substitutes from 7 nominated;
Clubs will have 3 opportunities during open play to make substitutions (not including half-time);
Multiple substitutions can be made during one opportunity;
For the Final an additional opportunity will be afforded during open play in extra time (not including 90 mins and half-time in extra-time);
Unspent substitutions can be carried over in extra time; and provision of concussion substitutes sits outside this process and can be made at any time.
How much money can you earn from the Papa John’s Trophy?
Each EFL club will receive a participation fee of £20,000 for playing in the Papa John’s Trophy in addition to any prize money won throughout the competition.
The Black Cats have also scooped £10,000 for each win so far meaning the Wearsiders will pocket £20,000 after their wins over Lincoln City and Manchester United U21s.
And Sunderland drew their final group game in normal time with Bradford City meaning each team bagged £5,000.
So thus far, Sunderland have won £45,000 from the Papa John’s Trophy.
How much could Sunderland make if they once again go deep into the Papa John’s Trophy?
Full breakdown of prizemoney for the Papa John’s Trophy is as follows (via the EFL):
Group Stage - £10,000 for a win, £5,000 for a draw
Round Two - £20,000 for a win
Round Three - £40,000 for a win
Quarter Final - £50,000 for a win
Runner-up - £50,000
Winner - £100,000
