Sunderland vs Morecambe LIVE: Updates as Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard put Cats ahead in League One clash
Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light against Morecambe in League One tonight.
The pair face off in League One on Wearside tonight with Sunderland looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
The visitors are currently 20th in the third tier and have only five of their 19 league games so far this season.
Sunderland, however, find themselves in fifth position on 36 points with Plymouth, Wycombe, Wigan and Rotherham in their sights.
Here, though, we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day and game, including team news and blow-by-blow action from the Stadium of Light
Sunderland vs Morecambe LIVE: Team news and updates from League One clash
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 21:27
Sunderland pushing for a fifth
Embleton hasn’t stopped since he came on. Seems to be dying to make an impression and his pressing hard to win the ball back for his team.
Winchester is replaced by Embleton! Sunderland 3-0 up!
Sunderland get their third through Alex Pritchard after some lovely play down the right hand side.
CHance for Stewart who does fantastically to turn his marker and run into the box. His low shot is saved.