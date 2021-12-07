The pair face off in League One on Wearside tonight with Sunderland looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.

The visitors are currently 20th in the third tier and have only five of their 19 league games so far this season.

Sunderland, however, find themselves in fifth position on 36 points with Plymouth, Wycombe, Wigan and Rotherham in their sights.

Updates as Sunderland take on Cheltenham.

Here, though, we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day and game, including team news and blow-by-blow action from the Stadium of Light

