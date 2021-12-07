Sunderland vs Morecambe LIVE: Updates as Black Cats take on Shrimps in League One clash at Stadium of Light
Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light against Morecambe in League One tonight.
The pair face off in League One on Wearside tonight with Sunderland looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
The visitors are currently 20th in the third tier and have only five of their 19 league games so far this season.
Sunderland, however, find themselves in fifth position on 36 points with Plymouth, Wycombe, Wigan and Rotherham in their sights.
Here, though, we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day and game, including team news and blow-by-blow action from the Stadium of Light
And w’re underway at the SoL. Morecambe boot the ball straight out for a Sunderland throw. Sunderland lining up five-at-the-back.
How the visitors line up this evening
Lee Johnson’s starting XI to face Morecambe has landed
Lee Johnson’s programme notes via SAFC.com
Welcome back to the Stadium of Light for tonight’s game against Morecambe.
I would like to start by extending a warm welcome to Stephen Robinson and his backroom team, and to the visiting players and supporters that have travelled to Wearside this evening.
Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of my appointment as Head Coach of this fantastic football club.
We still have a lot of work to do, but I’ve loved the experience and I hope I am here for a long time because that means we will have been successful in fulfilling our long-term plan.
There are some great people here behind the scenes and I am incredibly grateful for the way they continue to support me and the team day in, day out.
That gratitude extends to you as supporters because I know you are desperate to believe in us and trust in us, which hasn’t always been the case in the past.
The journey we are on continues tonight as we face the second of three successive home fixtures in Sky Bet League One.
I thought the commitment and effort was there from the boys across the 90 minutes on Saturday, but there is no doubting that we were better and showed more quality in the second period.
Oxford United are a good side and they caused us a few problems in the first half, but I felt we deserved three points, and, on another day, we could have won comfortably.
It was a great finish from Leon Dajaku, who is playing at wing-back which is a little unnatural, and I respect that because many of the boys have played out of position in recent weeks.
The crowd were excellent, especially in that second period when we really camped in the final third, and it was a great example of the players lifting the crowd and vice-versa.
We will need that again tonight and we will continue to give our all.
Thank you for your support,
Lee Johnson
The latest on Plymouth Argyle
Sunderland host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday – but their opponents have been handed a huge blow ahead of the clash.
Plymouth’s preparations for a huge week of fixtures has been dealt a huge blow with the announcement that boss Ryan Lowe has left the club to take charge at Preston North End.
Plymouth face fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons tomorrow night before they visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday and will have Steven Schumacher in the dugout following his appointment as first-team manager.
On Schumacher’s appointment, Argyle’s CEO, Andrew Parkinson, said:
“We are very excited about the appointment, and look forward to Steven building on the impressive foundations he has laid at Argyle.
“Schuey is a popular figure at Home Park, and his tactical knowledge, man-management and motivational skills are evident in his day-to-day work.
“We believe he has great potential, and is the obvious choice to provide continuity at a time of great promise at the club.”
“More than that, though, Steven fits the profile of the kind of young, forward-thinking Manager we want at Argyle, and no prospective candidate has a better understanding of the club, and squad, than him.
“Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as Manager, and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Sunderland sit one place below the Pilgrims but are currently only separated by goal difference ahead of a huge set of midweek League One fixtures, starting tonight when Lee Johnson’s side welcome Morecambe to the Stadium of Light.
The latest transfer talk
Sunderland are considering recalling Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes in January.
The Black Cats are currently in the midst of an injury crisis with head coach Lee Johnson forced to name several youth players on the bench against Oxford United, including 17-year-old Zac Johnson.
The Wearsiders are currently without Luke O’Nien, Corry Evans, Jordan Willis, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Denver Hume and Aiden McGeady.
That has forced the head coach into a tactical re-think over the past couple of months with Sunderland now deploying a five-at-the-back system.
Both Hawkes and Diamond departed the Stadium of Light last summer on loan deals to League Two clubs.
Hawkes linked up with Tranmere Rovers whilst Diamond re-joined Harrogate Town.
But it is understood that Sunderland are considering calling the duo back in January with the first team so short on numers.
Lee Johnson recently commented on the situation.
“We’re in a good position to go and strengthen again in January, and that doesn’t necessarily mean throwing fortunes at it.
“It can mean manipulating your current squad or bringing back players who are out on loan like Jack Diamond or Josh Hawkes, who have been doing extremely well. We’ve got a lot of options.”
Jordan Pickford to Tottenham reports
Everton are said to be keen on selling former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to raise funds for Rafa Benitez
The 27-year-old is the club’s biggest asset but they price him at around £30million and is also on about £100,000-a-week wages.
Pickford’s contract runs until 2024 but Tottenham are said to be considering a deal for the England star.
Pickford arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £25million rising to £30million in add-ons after Sunderland’s relegation.
Danny Graham back to Carlisle United?
Manager Keith Millen has poured cold water on Danny Graham making a return to Carlisle United
“He’s been mentioned,” Millen told the News & Star.
“I know Danny. I don’t know how old he is now – he certainly ain’t as old as me! – and he’s been mentioned, but he’s not in a position or place where he would come in and have an impact.
“We look at every name that’s mentioned. Of course, we do. We’re doing loads of work behind the scenes.”
Phil Smith’s predicted Sunderland line up
Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Embleton, Winchester, Neil, Gooch; Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Morecambe on?
The clash between Sunderland and Morecambe won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Morecambe online?
Sunderland’s clash with Morecambe will be streamed by the club in the United Kingdom.
The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Morecambe?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and James Copley at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Morecambe?
There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Morecambe currently available on safc.com
For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.
Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Morecambe?
Dennis Cirkin is likely to be missing until the new year due to a hernia problem, which will require surgery in the coming weeks.
With Niall Huggins and Denver Hume already ruled out until 2022, Johnson now has no natural full-back options fit in his squad.
Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Corry Evans remain out for the clash against Morecambe.
What are the odds for Sunderland vs Morecambe?
Odds provided by Paddy Power:
Sunderland win – 1/2
Draw – 10/3
Morecambe win – 5/1
Who will referee Sunderland vs Morecambe?
Ollie Yates will take charge with Christopher Ward and Ivan Stankovic running the lines at the Stadium of Light.
Matthew Dicicco has been confirmed as the fourth official.