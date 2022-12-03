Sunderland vs Millwall LIVE: Updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship – and we’ve all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
After three weeks without a competitive fixture, the Black Cats could move into the top half of the table with a win over The Lions.
Head coach Tony Mowbray also has several first-team players available again following injury setbacks.
Millwall have climbed into the play-off places after just one defeat in their last nine matches.
Most Popular
We’ll have live updates, in-game analysis and post-match throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Millwall 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Paterson, Gooch, Batth, O’Nien, Alese, Evans, Neil, Amad, Pritchard, Clarke, Simms
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Cirkin, Ba, Embleton, Roberts, Dajaku
- Millwall XI: Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, M Wallace, Mitchell, Saville, Honeyman, Voglsammer, Flemming, Bradshaw
- Subs: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Malone, Evans, Shackleton, Styles, Bennett
2’ How Sunderland have started
KICK-OFF!
Here come the players
Warm-up time
What to make of that side
So it’s three changes from the side which started against Birmingham last time out.
Lynden Gooch, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien all return to the starting XI as Trai Hume, Niall Huggins and Bailey Wright drop out.
It looks like Alese will start at left-back, with Dennis Cirkin returning to the bench.
Ross Stewart isn’t named on the bench despite returning to first-team training during the World Cup break.
Millwall are unchanged from their 4-2 win at Preston last time out.
Honeyman starts for Millwall
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes
“We then travelled to Dubai during the break and it was a productive week for the players, who applied themselves well by training hard twice a day in intense heat.
“The trip ended with a friendly and there was a high tempo about the game from the start – the competitive nature helped and although it may have overstepped the mark at times, we got plenty out of it.
“We also had an opportunity to meet some of our overseas fans, who attended an open training session and the game, so I hope they enjoyed the experience and we thank them for their continued support.”
We’re in place at the Stadium of Light
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, Batth, Alese, Cirkin; Evans, Neil; Amad, Pritchard, Clarke; Simms
Predicted Millwall XI: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Bennett, Voglsammer, Flemming; Bradshaw