Millwall climbed to sixth in the table following a 4-2 win at Preston before the World Cup break, but are just four points ahead of Sunderland in 15th.

To find out more we caught up with Millwall reporter Alex Grace on the latest episode of The Roar podcast:

Here’s what he said when asked about The Lions’ start to the season:

“It’s been a strange one.

“Usually you’ve seen with Millwall they have been associated with keeping clean sheets and not conceding goals, and at the start of the season they were conceding a fair few goals especially away from home.

“There has been a problem with the away form since the start of last season, but at home they have been really strong.

“They started the season playing a five at the back which received quite a lot of criticism at stages because quite a lot of goals were going in and they were struggling to score.