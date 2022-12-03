Sunderland vs Millwall LIVE: Team news as Tony Mowbray is handed injury boost and faces Ross Stewart call
Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship – and we’ve all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
After three weeks without a competitive fixture, the Black Cats could move into the top half of the table with a win over The Lions.
Head coach Tony Mowbray also has several first-team players available again following injury setbacks.
Millwall have climbed into the play-off places after just one defeat in their last nine matches.
We’ll have live updates, in-game analysis and post-match throughout the day.
- Sunderland host Millwall in the Championship today (12:30pm kick-off).
- The match is the only Championship fixture being played this weekend.
- Sunderland start the day 15t h in the table but are just four points behind Millwall in 6th.
- The Black Cats have several key players available again after injury setbacks.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Gooch, Batth, Alese, Cirkin; Evans, Neil; Amad, Pritchard, Clarke; Simms
Predicted Millwall XI: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Bennett, Voglsammer, Flemming; Bradshaw
Gary Rowett on facing Sunderland
Here’s what Millwall boss Gary Rowett had to say about today’s fixture:
“We’re respectful that we’re facing a team who, at home, have a fantastic fan base and a great atmosphere which you’ll always try to use just like we do. Then they’ve got an experienced manager in Tony
“We respect that, but then we go in there to try and be competitive and get a result. If we do that at the end of the day, at the end of the game I’ll look at the league table and go ‘oh, that’s quite nice’. Other than that, it won’t mean too much.
“For us, it’s not a big game, it’s just as big as every other game, but I get the rhetoric because we’re the only game on, we’re in the play-offs and we’ve got a game in hand of course.
“It does add significance externally, really.”
How Millwall are shaping up
Millwall climbed to sixth in the table following a 4-2 win at Preston before the World Cup break, but are just four points ahead of Sunderland in 15th.
To find out more we caught up with Millwall reporter Alex Grace on the latest episode of The Roar podcast:
Here’s what he said when asked about The Lions’ start to the season:
“It’s been a strange one.
“Usually you’ve seen with Millwall they have been associated with keeping clean sheets and not conceding goals, and at the start of the season they were conceding a fair few goals especially away from home.
“There has been a problem with the away form since the start of last season, but at home they have been really strong.
“They started the season playing a five at the back which received quite a lot of criticism at stages because quite a lot of goals were going in and they were struggling to score.
“Since then they’ve gone to a four at the back and it’s changed a lot, just one defeat since then, and they’ve been really solid.”
Mowbray on Millwall fixture
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about Millwall and today’s rearranged fixture.
“Whenever you go there you know you have been in a football game. It will be an intense affair. It should be an interesting game.
“It makes sense for us to play the game, I don’t like being games behind. If we win we will jump up a few places and will be a point off the top-six. It feels like we’ve been off long enough.
“It is good to get back to work and try and get some points. We are looking forward to it. It would be a long ten days if we didn’t have a game.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Lynden Gooch, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese are all available again after missing the side’s win at Birmingham last time out.
Luke O’Nien is also available again after sitting out the match at St Andrew’s through suspension.
Ross Stewart (below) has returned to training after three months out with a thigh injury, with Mowbray weighing up whether the forward is ready to be involved today.
Daniel Ballard remains unavailable but Mowbray is hopeful that the defender could return over the festive period following a foot injury.
Edouard Michut is also out with a groin issue.
It’s Matchday!
The Championship is back!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s league game against Millwall at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are 15th in the table but would move back into the top half of the table with a win.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.