The Black Cats will welcome Manchester United’s under-21 side to the Stadium of Light and will progress to the knockout stages of the competition with a win.

Sunderland beat Lincoln 2-1 last week after naming a starting XI which included a mixture of first-team and under-23s players.

We are expecting Johnson to name a similar side for this evening’s match, with promotion from League One the clear priority for Sunderland this season.

Sunderland vs Manchester United Under-21s live blog.

There will be some familiar faces in the United side, with 35-year-old centre-back Paul McShane in line to start.

McShane joined United in a player-coach role over the summer and will be allowed to play as under-21 sides are allowed to name three over age outfield players in every match.

