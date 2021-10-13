Sunderland vs Manchester United Under-21s: Lee Johnson hands out four debuts as Joe Hugill and Paul McShane start in Papa John's Trophy test
Sunderland are back in action this evening with Lee Johnson’s side set to play their second match in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.
The Black Cats will welcome Manchester United’s under-21 side to the Stadium of Light and will progress to the knockout stages of the competition with a win.
Sunderland beat Lincoln 2-1 last week after naming a starting XI which included a mixture of first-team and under-23s players.
We are expecting Johnson to name a similar side for this evening’s match, with promotion from League One the clear priority for Sunderland this season.
There will be some familiar faces in the United side, with 35-year-old centre-back Paul McShane in line to start.
McShane joined United in a player-coach role over the summer and will be allowed to play as under-21 sides are allowed to name three over age outfield players in every match.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.
LIVE: Sunderland vs Manchester United Under-21s
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 October, 2021, 18:36
- Sunderland XI: Carney, Richardson, Almond, Younger, Hume, Scott, Sonha, Wearne, Dyce, Taylor, Harris
- Subs: McIntyre, Jessup, Kachosa, Ryder, Middlemas, Johnson, Kelly
- Manchester United U21s XI: Mee, McShane, Hardley, Wellens, Fernandez, Savage, McNeil, Hoogewerf, Mather, Iqbal, Hugill
- Subs: Vitek, Bennett, Jurado, Forson, Ennis, Norkett, Murray
McShane and Hugill start
Here’s what Northern Group F looks like ahead of today’s match.
How United could start
Here’s the Manchester United Under-23 side which beat Bradford 3-0 in their last Papa John’s Trophy game last month.
How Sunderland could start
Here’s the Sunderland side we think could start this evening - and it’s not too dissimilar to the one which beat Lincoln last time out.
Sunderland predicted XI: Burge, Richardson, Alves, Younger, Hume, Sonha, Neil, Wearne, Taylor, O’Brien, Harris.
The inside track on United
We caught up with Manchester United reporter Steven Railston at the Manchester Evening News to find out more about Hugill and the Red Devils’ under-21s team.
Here’s what he had to say on the 17-year-old striker: “United beat Arsenal and Tottenham to Hugill’s signature last year and he couldn’t have made a better first impression in his first season in Manchester.
“Hugill didn’t take long to settle into life at United and his performances last campaign reaffirmed the club’s belief that the £300,000 transfer fee was quite the coup.”
Former defender set to return
This is an interesting one.
Former Sunderland defender Paul McShane could line up against the Black Cats this evening.
The 35-year-old centre-back, who has also played for Hull City, West Brom and Reading, joined United in a player-coach role over the summer and has featured for the under-21 side in both Premier League 2 and the Papa John’s Trophy.
Under-21 sides are allowed to name three over age outfield players in every match, hence the reason McShane has been allowed to play for the Red Devils’ youth team.
Former Sunderland academy graduate Joe Hugill is also expected to start, and scored when United’s under-21 side beat Bradford in their last Papa John’s Trophy match.
Newcastle-born forward Shola Shoretire has also impressed for United’s youth side.
Sunderland Under-23s boss Elliot Dickman spoke to the media on Tuesday and will be in the dugout again for today’s match.
“The main thing is that the manager is going to pick a side that is going to be competitive,” said Dickman.
“We are treating this is a first-team game, and the manager and his staff have led everything through the preparation, with us there to support.
“Whatever the manager decides in terms of who is in the actual XI, we’ll be there to support them.
“We’ll be there for the younger players and if there are any senior players involved, that will help them along as well.
“The good thing from our point of view is that if any of the lads who didn’t play for us on Sunday aren’t involved, then we have plenty of U23 games coming up for them.
“The big thing is that there is a hell of a lot of football coming up.
“The first team have got some tough games ahead, we’ve got lads away on international duty and a handful of injuries as well.
“The manager will pick the side that’s best for the club moving forward.”