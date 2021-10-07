That’s after the Wearsiders won against Lincoln City in their first game in defence of the trophy they won last year.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Manchester United U21s…

When is Sunderland vs Manchester U21s?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead.

Sunderland take on Manchester United U21s this coming Wednesday (October 13) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick off is scheduled for 7pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Manchester U21s?

There aren’t any odds being offered ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Manchester United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Manchester U21s on?

The clash between Sunderland and Manchester United U21s won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Manchester U21s online?

Sunderland’s clash with Manchester United 21s will be streamed.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Manchester U21s?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Manchester U21s?

There are still plenty of tickets available ahead of Sunderland’s Papa John’s Trophy game against Manchester United U21s at the Stadium of Light next Wednesday.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Manchester U21s?

Lee Johnson admitted he was left to regret his decision to bring Luke O'Nien on as a late substitute in Sunderland's 2-1 Papa John's Trophy win over Lincoln City.

Eager to see out the game and secure a deserved victory for the youthful side who had impressed at the LNER Stadium, Johnson brought O'Nien on in an unusual striking role.

His cameo lasted barely five minutes, the midfielder left in considerable pain after taking a blow to the ribs in a challenge.

O'Nien will go for a scan on Wednesday with the Black Cats head coach admitting the 26-year-old was in 'a lot of pain'.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.