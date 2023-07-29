News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Sunderland vs Mallorca LIVE: Updates as Tony Mowbray's men face pre-season friendly at Stadium of Light.

Follow live updates as Sunderland face La Liga side Mallorca in pre-season at the Stadium of Light

By James Copley
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Sunderland face La Liga side Mallorca today on Wearside at the Stadium of Light with the action getting underway at 3pm.

The clash represents Sunderland's second to last pre-season friendly before next week's game against non-league Hartlepool United at The Vic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Black Cats have already played friendly clashes against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina, winning all five ties.

Here, though, we'll keep you up-to-date with everything you need to know as Sunderland take on Mallorca - including transfer gossip, early team news and match updates from Stadium of Light:

What is Tony Mowbray saying ahead of the game?

Key Events

  • Starting XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Jobe, Clarke, Hemir.
  • Subs: Young, Huggins, Batth, Gooch, Ba, Taylor, Bennette, Pritchard, Lihadji, Triantis, Johnson, Dack, Rigg.
  • Tony Mowbray's side face their final pre-season game against Hartlepool at The Vic on Tuesday
  • Sunderland's Championship season will kick off at home against Ipswich Town on August 6
Show new updates
16:52 BSTUpdated 16:55 BST

Wow!

Phil's reaction to THAT red card...

16:51 BST

Verdict from our writers

James Copley:

16:47 BST

Red card Mallorca

Wow!

16:42 BST

Good tun by Ba down the left hand side but the substitute can't find a teammate in the box

16:38 BST

Ekwah curls it over the bar on the angle, wasted opportunity

16:37 BST

Free-kick for Sunderland coming up. Ekwah is standing over it

16:33 BST

More subs for Sunderland

Off: Cirkin, Roberts, Clarke

On: Lihadji and Huggins, Bennette

16:28 BST

Still 1-1 at the Stadium of Light. Pace of the game isn't as fast as the first half.

16:22 BST

Three subs for Sunderland.

- Ba, Rigg and Triantis on

- Ballingham, Ballard, Hemir off

16:18 BST

Roberts plays through Jobe with a lovely through ball but its just too long for the ex-Birmingham City man

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SunderlandTeam newsHartlepool UnitedSouth ShieldsGateshead