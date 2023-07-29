Sunderland face La Liga side Mallorca today on Wearside at the Stadium of Light with the action getting underway at 3pm.

The clash represents Sunderland's second to last pre-season friendly before next week's game against non-league Hartlepool United at The Vic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats have already played friendly clashes against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina, winning all five ties.