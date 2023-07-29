Sunderland vs Mallorca LIVE: Transfer gossip, early team news and match updates from Stadium of Light
Follow live updates as Sunderland face La Liga side Mallorca in pre-season at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face La Liga side Mallorca today on Wearside at the Stadium of Light with the action getting underway at 3pm.
The clash represents Sunderland's second to last pre-season friendly before next week's game against non-league Hartlepool United at The Vic.
The Black Cats have already played friendly clashes against South Shields, Gateshead, San Antonio, New Mexico and North Carolina, winning all five ties.
Here, though, we'll keep you up-to-date with everything you need to know as Sunderland take on Mallorca - including transfer gossip, early team news and match updates from Stadium of Light:
What is Tony Mowbray saying ahead of the game?
More on Tom Watson
The Daily Mail also state that several Premier League clubs are interested in the 17-year-old.
They also state that contract talks "have been slow and have frustrated the player and his camp."
Watson has not signed a professional deal at Sunderland and is entering the final year of contract
Ross Stewart transfer latest
Rangers have joined the race to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to reports.
Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Southampton are all said to be interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. However, recent reports had claimed that the Saints were the frontrunners before Rangers entered the fray.
Alan Nixon stated that the striker is wanted by the three Championship clubs with Stewart's former boss at Sunderland Alex Neil waiting for the Scot to return to fitness before tabling an offer. Now, TEAMtalk have added that Rangers are interested in the striker.
Tony Mowbray's brother, Darren Mowbray, took over as Southampton's head of recruitment following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season whilst Rangers could offer Stewart the opportunity to play for one of the two biggest clubs in his homeland
How to watch today's game against Mallorca
Sunderland have released information on how to stream today's game against Mallorca:
"Streaming passes for Sunderland's penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer are now on sale!
"Tony Mowbray's side host Real Mallorca on Saturday 29 July at the Stadium of Light (KO 3pm).
"Passes are priced at £4.99 and can be purchased by clicking here!
"Due to a broadcasting agreement, supporters based in Spain will be unavailable to view the fixture on SAFC Live."
Modest crowd numbers expected for pre-season friendly
The Stadium of Light's expected crowd today:
What is Tony Mowbray saying ahead of Mallorca?
"Generally, at the moment, we've just sending them out to express themselves and go and run and get their fitness in," Mowbray said earlier this week.
"Of course, you try and have a level of organisation, and when I break down the goals that we've conceded they are pretty late goals so there is potentially an excuse if you think that the first game [in the USA against San Antonio] was played in temperatures of 107F, the second one [against New Mexico] 105F, and - especially when you are training pretty hard the day before and in the build-up to the games as opposed to in the league season where you taper the training right down and don't do much apart from game-prep the day before - I think it is understandable that we lost some late goals in the games.
"There are still things to work on, it was good to see some of the new signings play, Hemir got in and around a couple of goals, and Nectar played 90 minutes the other day, Jenson got some game time as well.
"They all applied themselves really well, the training facilities were good, and the people looking after us looked after us really well. It was a worthy trip."