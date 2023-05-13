Luton are on a 14-match unbeaten run coming into the tie and secured their place in the play-offs with three games to spare – finishing third in the table.

To find out more, we caught up with Mike Simmonds from our sister title Luton Today on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.

Here’s what he said when asked about the side’s main strengths

“The defence has been amazing recently. They have been 14 unbeaten, it’s only one defeat in 20 and that was against Burnley which was a late penalty.

“They have kept so many clean sheets this season, 20 now for the season, and been really hard to score against.

“From open play I think they’ve only conceded three goals in that time, one of those was a goalkeeping error and one of those was an offside goal.