Sunderland vs Luton LIVE: Team news as Tony Mowbray faces more injury concerns ahead of play-off semi-final
Sunderland face Luton Town in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs – and we’ve got all the action covered.
A sell-out crowd of 45,383 is set to attend today’s first leg at the Stadium of Light, with the second leg to be held at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.
Sunderland are on a nine-match unbeaten run heading into the play-offs, while Luton haven’t lost for 14 matches.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Luton
In place at the Stadium of Light
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, Hume, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt
Predicted Luton XI: Horvath, Bradley, Lockyer, Bell, Drameh, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Campbell, Doughty, Morris, Adebayo
Edwards on Sunderland
And here’s what Luton boss Rob Edwards had to say about Sunderland:
“They’re good going forward, they are risk free, they’ll go for it and look to attack.
“We’re going to have to make sure we defend well and then try and take the most of any chances that we can.
“We knew it was going to be difficult, a big, big stadium, big football club
“Tony’s done really well, lots of good individual players.
“We want to make sure that we’re well in the tie coming back here on Tuesday.”
Mowbray on Luton
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has had to say about today’s match:
“I think it’s going to be a tight game. They’re 14 unbeaten and we’ve gone nine unbeaten, five draws and four wins.
“The Stadium of Light will be bouncing. We’ve got to try and create an environment which is uncomfortable for Luton and sometimes coming into a big environment it can help some teams.
“We aren’t talking about a team of shrinking violets - they’re a very robust, strong, physical team.
“They finished 11 points in front of us so they’ll come with a level of confidence.
“It’s sometimes easy to have a narrative of ‘little Luton’ but there they were in the Play-Offs last season. They have the experience of the play-offs, they’ll be disappointed they didn’t get through last year and they’ll be trying to put it right this year.”
How Luton are shaping up
Luton are on a 14-match unbeaten run coming into the tie and secured their place in the play-offs with three games to spare – finishing third in the table.
To find out more, we caught up with Mike Simmonds from our sister title Luton Today on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what he said when asked about the side’s main strengths
“The defence has been amazing recently. They have been 14 unbeaten, it’s only one defeat in 20 and that was against Burnley which was a late penalty.
“They have kept so many clean sheets this season, 20 now for the season, and been really hard to score against.
“From open play I think they’ve only conceded three goals in that time, one of those was a goalkeeping error and one of those was an offside goal.
“They have been really hard to score against and scored goals at the other end. Carlton Morris is on 20 goals for the season and Elijah Adebayo has popped up with goals.”
Team news
Sunderland have more injury concerns following Monday’s 3-0 win at Preston, when Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch were forced off.
Both missed training sessions earlier this week and will have to be assessed for today’s match.
The fixture will come too soon for Dan Ballard (hamstring), while Aji Alese is unlikely to be risked during the play-offs following a thigh issue.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Danny Batth and Jewison Bennette all remain sidelined.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Luton Town.
A sell-out crowd is set to attend the match at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats aiming for back-to-back promotions.
We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day.
Stick around and refresh the page as Tony Mowbray’s side look to gain a first leg advantage.