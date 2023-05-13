Sunderland vs Luton LIVE: Amad Diallo goal draws Cats level after Elijah Adebayo opener in play-off semi-final
Sunderland face Luton Town in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs – and we’ve got all the action covered.
A sell-out crowd of 45,383 is set to attend today’s first leg at the Stadium of Light, with the second leg to be held at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.
Sunderland are on a nine-match unbeaten run heading into the play-offs, while Luton haven’t lost for 14 matches.
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Amad, 39) Luton 1 (Adebayo, 11)
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!
First-half thoughts from the Stadium of Light
HALF-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 LUTON 1
45+1’ Ekwah shot saved
Sunderland are finishing the half strong as Ekwah’s shot from distance is held by Horvath.
TWO minutes added time
39’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL AMAD!!!
Amad’s name is being sung around the Stadium of Light.
What a hit!
Pritchard played the free-kick short before Amad curled the ball into the far side of the goal.
We’ve seen that type of goal before.
38’ Yellow card for Mpanzu
That was a very late challenge from Mpanzu on Roberts on the edge of Luton’s box.
Sunderland have a free-kick in a promising position to the right of Luton’s box.
34’ Luton managing the game well
30’ O’Nien booked
Now O’Nien has been booked after a collision with Clark on the edge of Sunderland’s box.
Doughty’s low free-kick was comfortably held by Patterson.
29’ Nakamba booked
Sunderland are just starting to cause Luton a few more problems again.
Nakamba has just been booked for a late challenge on Gelhardt near the halfway line.