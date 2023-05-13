News you can trust since 1873
Live

Sunderland vs Luton LIVE: Amad Diallo goal draws Cats level after Elijah Adebayo opener in play-off semi-final

Sunderland face Luton Town in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 13th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 18:12 BST

A sell-out crowd of 45,383 is set to attend today’s first leg at the Stadium of Light, with the second leg to be held at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

Sunderland are on a nine-match unbeaten run heading into the play-offs, while Luton haven’t lost for 14 matches.

We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:

Sunderland vs Luton Town live blog.

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Amad, 39) Luton 1 (Adebayo, 11)

18:35 BST

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

18:21 BST

First-half thoughts from the Stadium of Light

18:19 BST

HALF-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 LUTON 1

18:19 BST

45+1’ Ekwah shot saved

Sunderland are finishing the half strong as Ekwah’s shot from distance is held by Horvath.

18:18 BST

TWO minutes added time

18:10 BSTUpdated 18:32 BST

39’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL AMAD!!!

Amad’s name is being sung around the Stadium of Light.

What a hit!

Pritchard played the free-kick short before Amad curled the ball into the far side of the goal.

We’ve seen that type of goal before.

18:10 BSTUpdated 18:14 BST

38’ Yellow card for Mpanzu

That was a very late challenge from Mpanzu on Roberts on the edge of Luton’s box.

Sunderland have a free-kick in a promising position to the right of Luton’s box.

18:05 BST

34’ Luton managing the game well

18:03 BST

30’ O’Nien booked

Now O’Nien has been booked after a collision with Clark on the edge of Sunderland’s box.

Doughty’s low free-kick was comfortably held by Patterson.

18:01 BST

29’ Nakamba booked

Sunderland are just starting to cause Luton a few more problems again.

Nakamba has just been booked for a late challenge on Gelhardt near the halfway line.

