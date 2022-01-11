Lee Johnson’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Wycombe on Saturday, even though a last-gasp equaliser denied them all three points.

The result means Sunderland are level on points with leaders Rotherham, having played a game more, yet the Millers aren’t in action this evening.

Fourth-place Wigan are also well placed, just five points behind the Black Cats but with four games in hand.

Sunderland vs Lincoln live blog.

Lincoln beat Sunderland in the play-offs last season but have struggled this campaign and sit 19th ahead of kick-off.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

