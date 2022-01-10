Sunderland vs Lincoln City: Is the game on Sky? Can I stream it? Who is the referee? Is there any early team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders drew their last league game 3-3 away to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Sunderland lost out to Lincoln City in the League One play-off semi finals last season before the Imps were beaten by Blackpool in the final.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Lincoln City:

When is Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

Sunderland take on Lincoln City this coming Saturday (January 11) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Lincoln City on?

The clash between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Lincoln City online?

Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln City will be streamed via club channels.

To purchase a streaming pass if you do not have an account, you need to create an account by clicking here and selecting the pass you wish to buy.

If you are already signed up, simply click here to log in to your account and watch the game.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

There are still tickets for the game between Sunderland and Lincoln City currently available on safc.com

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume have both recently returned to Lee Johnson’s squad.

Corry Evans was stretched off with a head injury against Wycombe and is a major doubt.

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

Nathan Broadhead is out for up to three months with a hamstring problem.

Sunderland were without first-team players Leon Dajaku, Lee Burge, Thorben Hoffmann and several others for the Wycombe game after a Covid-19 outbreak.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

Sunderland win – 3/5

Draw – 33/10

Lincoln City win – 26/5

Who is the referee for Sunderland vs Lincoln City?

Jerermy Simpson will referee Sunderland’s clash with Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light.

James Wilson and Geoffrey Liddle will run the lines for the League One game between Sunderland and Lincoln City

Simon Mather is the fourth official.

