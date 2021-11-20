Sunderland vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups for big League One clash - including updates on Ross Stewart and Aiden McGeady
Sunderland will return to League One action this afternoon when they face Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light – and we’ll have all the action covered.
The Black Cats have dropped out of the play-off places, albeit with games in hand on the sides ahead of them, following three successive league defeats.
Ipswich were also one of the pre-season promotion favourites but endured a miserable start to the season, going eight games without a win.
Results have improved for Paul Cook’s side, though, and the Tractor Boys are just four points off a play-off place ahead of kick-off.
After over a week without a league game, some players in the Sunderland squad have been able to recuperate with Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart recovering from knocks.
Striker Nathan Broadhead has also returned from a hamstring injury.
We’ll have all the action, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland vs Ipswich Town
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 09:50
- Sunderland will host Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats need to bounce back after three consecutive league defeats.
- Ipswich’s results have improved after a miserable start to the season.
- Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart have recovered from minor injury setbacks.
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we think the two sides could start today.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, Evans, Neil; Embleton, Pritchard, McGeady; Stewart.
Predicted Ipswich XI: Walton; Donacien, Edmundson, Nsiala, Clements; Morsy, Evans; Burns, Chaplin, Edwards; Bonne.
Paul Cook on facing Sunderland
Here are the thoughts of Ipswich boss Paul Cook:
“Sunderland have had a frighteningly good start, they’re having a tiny little blip at the minute and those blips go away quickly when you’ve got a quality manager in Lee (Johnson) and you’ve got quality players on the pitch. Those problems will self fix.
“But we approach a very difficult game with great optimism. As our supporters know, there is no parking buses. We are going to take the game to Sunderland. Let’s see what it brings.”
What to expect from Ipswich
To find out more about today’s opponents we caught up with Ipswich reporter Stuart Watson from the East Anglian Daily Times to get the inside track.
Here’s what he had to say about Ipswich’s improved form.
“There’s undoubtedly still room for improvement, but it does feel like things are coming together.
“In goalkeeper Christian Walton, centre-back George Edmundson, midfield captain Sam Morsy and striker Macauley Bonne a solid spine has emerged. Around them Paul Cook has an embarrassment of attacking riches to select from. It’s now just two defeats in 14 games.”
Read more HERE
Johnson on preparations for Ipswich
Here’s what the Black Cats boss had to say in yesterday’s press conference.
“It’s been intense.
“Obviously the situation demanded that. I don’t like the feeling of not winning matches, so I will work sometimes too hard to find the solutions.
“The reality has been all of it. The communication has been consistent all the way through from myself and the board, for example, because obviously that’s an ever-evolving situation moving towards January.
“Everybody had questions and rightly so, but we had those open and honest conversations. Then it becomes about support, what are we going to do to help those individuals to get them back to being the best versions of themselves, on all levels.”
Team news
Let’s start with the team news - and it appears to be positive.
Johnson says the break has given some of his players a chance to recuperate - including Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart who were playing with minor injuries.
Nathan Broadhead also returned from a hamstring issue before the international break.
Goalkeeper Lee Burge has picked up a minor injury, so Sunderland have recalled Anthony Patterson from his loan spell at Notts County.
It’s Matchday!
Welcome to today’s live blog on what feels like a big day for Sunderland and Lee Johnson.
The Black Cats need to bounce back following three successive league defeats and are set to be backed by a big crowd at the Stadium of Light.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day.