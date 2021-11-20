The Black Cats have dropped out of the play-off places, albeit with games in hand on the sides ahead of them, following three successive league defeats.

Ipswich were also one of the pre-season promotion favourites but endured a miserable start to the season, going eight games without a win.

Results have improved for Paul Cook’s side, though, and the Tractor Boys are just four points off a play-off place ahead of kick-off.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland vs Ipswich Town live blog.

After over a week without a league game, some players in the Sunderland squad have been able to recuperate with Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart recovering from knocks.

Striker Nathan Broadhead has also returned from a hamstring injury.

We’ll have all the action, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.