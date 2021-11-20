Sunderland vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Surprising team news as Lee Johnson makes three changes from Sheffield Wednesday defeat
Sunderland will return to League One action this afternoon when they face Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light – and we’ll have all the action covered.
The Black Cats have dropped out of the play-off places, albeit with games in hand on the sides ahead of them, following three successive league defeats.
Ipswich were also one of the pre-season promotion favourites but endured a miserable start to the season, going eight games without a win.
Results have improved for Paul Cook’s side, though, and the Tractor Boys are just four points off a play-off place ahead of kick-off.
After over a week without a league game, some players in the Sunderland squad have been able to recuperate with Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart recovering from knocks.
Striker Nathan Broadhead has also returned from a hamstring injury.
We’ll have all the action, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland 0 Ipswich Town 0
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 15:10
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Wright, Doyle, Neil, Evans, O’Nien, Embleton, Gooch, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Patterson, Flanagan, Alves, Dajaku, O’Brien, McGeady, O’Brien
- Ipswich XI: Walton, Donacien, Nsiala, Edmundson, Clements, Morsy, Evans, Edwards, Celina, Aluko, Bonne
- Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Mizouni, Fraser, Chaplin, Pigott
7’ Fine tackle from O’Nien
The Sunderland man had to get that right there, as Aluko looked to run past him inside the penalty area.
O’Nien won the ball with a standing challenge.
4’ Over from Embleton
Sunderland register the first shot of the match after Embleton cut in from the right.
His effort was way off target, though.
One change for Ipswich from their last league game as Aluko comes in for Burns.