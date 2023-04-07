Sunderland vs Hull City: Team news as both sides face injury issues ahead of kick-off for Championship match
Sunderland face Hull City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats claimed a credible 0-0 draw against league leaders Burnley last time out, but still have several injury issues to contend with.
Hull also have key players missing, including top scorer Oscar Estupinan, following a goalless draw against Rotherham last week.
Both sides have seven games remaining this season, with Sunderland still hoping they can make a late push for the play-offs.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
“It’s great to be at home on Good Friday in front of what will be a crowd of around 40,000 – I hope you’re having a great Easter break so far with your family and friends.
“Reflecting on last week’s game at Burnley, I thought the players showed brilliant work ethic and organisation to claim a point against the strongest team in the division.
“We of course would have liked to have more possession and more efforts at goal, but that can’t always be the case and we adapted very well.
“The way the players took information on board was excellent – we’ve shown time and time again that we shouldn’t fear anyone.
“I thought the defensive unit was fantastic and the whole team contributed to the clean sheet – the performance really epitomised what people from Sunderland want to see.”
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, O’Nien, Gooch, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt
Predicted Hull XI: Darlow, Greaves, McLoughlin, Jones, Coyle, Seri, Slater, Ozan, Traore, Pelkas, Ebiowei
Following last week’s goalless draw against Rotherham, Hull boss Liam Rosenior called for his side to be more ruthless in front of goal.
“It’s frustrating, so frustrating,” he said. “We have to score, we have to score the chances that we create. If we do score early like we should then we go on to win the game comfortably.
“We’re not ruthless enough, I’m not going to make excuses because we had enough quality on the pitch and in the squad to score goals. It’s a real shame because it was a great day for the football club, to have so many fans back. It was like the good old days when I was playing here, and I want to give them something to scream and shout about.
“But for having our finishing boots on, we would have done that. We’ve created more than enough chances to win two games, and the reason the fans don’t go home as happy as they should is the fact we didn’t finish the game off.”
Hull start the day 17th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation zone and 13 points off the play-offs.
The Tigers have won just one of their last nine games, yet five of those matches have ended in draws.
Liam Rosenior’s side will also be without top scorer Oscar Estupinan and forward Aaron Connolly due to injuries.
To find out more, we caught up with Ant Northgraves from the To Hull & Back Podcast on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast.
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about today’s opponents and their boss Liam Rosenior.
“Hull City play some great football and Liam is a talented young coach – we have to be ready for a team that are good in possession and overload areas of the pitch.
“The reverse fixture ended in a draw, and with the backing of our home support today, it’s a great opportunity to go for three points.
“We have a chance over this Easter weekend to gain some momentum and make it an exciting end to the season.”
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Alex Pritchard is available despite missing Sunderland’s open training session with a niggling injury this week.
Dennis Cirkin is also set to be in the squad again following a concussion injury and cameo off the bench against Burnley last week.
Dan Ballard remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Ross Stewart, Elliot Embleton, Corry Evans, Aji Alese and Jewison Bennette are out with long-term setbacks.
