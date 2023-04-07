Following last week’s goalless draw against Rotherham, Hull boss Liam Rosenior called for his side to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“It’s frustrating, so frustrating,” he said. “We have to score, we have to score the chances that we create. If we do score early like we should then we go on to win the game comfortably.

“We’re not ruthless enough, I’m not going to make excuses because we had enough quality on the pitch and in the squad to score goals. It’s a real shame because it was a great day for the football club, to have so many fans back. It was like the good old days when I was playing here, and I want to give them something to scream and shout about.