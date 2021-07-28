Sunderland vs Hull City: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is game on TV?
Sunderland face Hill City in their sixth pre-season friendly of the summer.
After a draw against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park, the Black Cats head back to the Stadium of Light to face the Tigers.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know…
When is Sunderland vs Hull City?
Sunderland will take on Hull City this coming Friday, July 30.
The game will kick off at 7pm.
What are the odds for Sunderland vs Hull City?
With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers as Sunderland take on Hull City on Friday evening.
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Hull City on?
The clash between Sunderland and Hull City won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Hull City online?
Sunderland streamed the Tranmere game via safc.com, with streaming passes priced at £5.99.
However, the club have not yet confirmed streaming details for the clash against Hull City.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Hull City?
There will be no BBC Radio Newcastle commentary of the fixture.
The Sunderland Echo will have full coverage on our website via Phil Smith and James Copley.
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Hull City?
Tickets for the pre-season finale against Hull City are now on sale and are available online through the club’s e-ticketing platform via safc.com.
All tickets will be distributed digitally for this fixture.
Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for Over-65s and Under-16s.