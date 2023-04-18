Here’s what Mowbray had to say when asked about how Huddersfield will set up under Warnock.

“I’ve been watching their last four or five games there. I think their average percentage possession of the ball has been low 20s, 23%.

“They are not really interested in possession of the ball but they make life really difficult for you, they break away and their turn of transition is very good.

“When they win it they break up the pitch in big numbers, they are good on set-plays. They are dangerous.

“I would anticipate in the game we will have quite a bit of the ball, but Neil’s team are happy for you to do that.

“We have to make sure we’re not lazy when we lose it. We have to track their runners because they will mark you man for man all over the pitch, and then when you lose the ball they come back at you very quickly, and if you don’t track them you are in trouble because they break quickly.