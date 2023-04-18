Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Team news after Edouard Michut injury blow
Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday and would move into the top six with a win tonight – with teams around them playing a day later.
Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and will be looking to bounce back following a 1-0 defeat at Swansea last time out.
Still, The Terriers have taken 11 points from their last six games and climbed out of the relegation zone under Neil Warnock - who took charge at The John Smith's Stadium in February.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Huddersfield
What to make of those sides
So it’s two changes for Sunderland from the side which beat Birmingham 2-1 on Saturday.
Joe Gelhardt and Luke O’Nien return to the starting XI in place of the suspended Dennis Cirkin and Edouard Michut, who misses out with a minor injury.
It looks like Alex Pritchard will drop back into midfield alongside Dan Neil, with Gelhardt set to lead the line.
Teenage winger Tom Watson, 16, and Ellis Taylor, 20, are named on the Sunderland bench.
Huddersfield have made two changes following their 1-0 defeat at Swansea last time out, with Josh Ruffels and Josh Koroma returning to the side in place of Jonathan Hogg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green.
Hogg isn’t named in the squad.
How Huddersfield will start
BREAKING TEAM NEWS!
Checking in
Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes
“Against Birmingham, we had moments of magic. It was a brilliant goal from Amad and we’ve seen that before where he scored a similar goal against them in the reverse fixture.
“Going 1-0 down is always a long way back when your home record hasn’t been great but there was a confidence about the team that we could get back into the game. Birmingham were pretty athletic and they gave us some problems at times but we managed to find a way to win which of course, was important.
“It was three huge points for us, and everyone has been looking forward to this game tonight from the moment the final whistle blew. It is another game where we need to be really positive and see if we can go and get three points.
“After back-to-back wins, we just need to keep going. There are four games to go and we are looking forward to seeing where they will take us.
“Everyone at the club hopes that you are feeling a connection with the players, and they can reward you for your amazing support in these remaining fixtures.”
In place at the Stadium of Light
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, O’Nien, Gooch, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt
Predicted Huddersfield XI: Vaclik, Pearson, Lees, Helik, Ruffels, Hogg, Edmonds-Green, Rudoni, Koroma, Ward, Headley
Warnock on Sunderland
And here’s what Warnock had to say about Sunderland ahead of his side’s trip to Wearside:
“Sunderland will expect to beat us and they have a fabulous crowd up there too. I think Tony Mowbray has done a fabulous job too.
“It’s so tight at the top end that anyone has a chance of the play-offs but we’ve got to try and come away with something for ourselves.”
“I watched them at Burnley and I felt they could have got something out of that.
On playing at the Stadium of Light, Warnock added: “It’s a special place. I like the North East, I like all the clubs. Sunderland and Newcastle, what can you say about their fans? They turn out in their thousands home and away.
“But I’ve been very pleased with our fans as well. It’s been a hard season but nobody’s turned on anybody. I think they can see everyone has put a shift in.”
Mowbray on Huddersfield and Warnock’s tactics
Here’s what Mowbray had to say when asked about how Huddersfield will set up under Warnock.
“I’ve been watching their last four or five games there. I think their average percentage possession of the ball has been low 20s, 23%.
“They are not really interested in possession of the ball but they make life really difficult for you, they break away and their turn of transition is very good.
“When they win it they break up the pitch in big numbers, they are good on set-plays. They are dangerous.
“I would anticipate in the game we will have quite a bit of the ball, but Neil’s team are happy for you to do that.
“We have to make sure we’re not lazy when we lose it. We have to track their runners because they will mark you man for man all over the pitch, and then when you lose the ball they come back at you very quickly, and if you don’t track them you are in trouble because they break quickly.
“The challenge for us with the players we’ve got is to try to break them down, push them back and get it into their box.”
How Huddersfield are shaping up
Huddersfield have taken 11 points from their last six league games to climb outside the relegation zone by a point ahead of their trip to Wearside.
Yet despite an upturn in form under Neil Warnock, who took charge at The John Smith’s Stadium in February, The Terriers were beaten 1-0 at Swansea last time out.
Warnock confirmed ‘one or two’ of his players didn’t take part in Huddersfield’s full training session on Monday morning following the long trip to Swansea.
Forward Kian Harratt missed the match in South Wales due to illness after scoring in the side’s 3-2 win at Watford earlier this month.