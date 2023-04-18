News you can trust since 1873
Live

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Joe Gelhardt goal puts Cats ahead at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 20:29 BST

The Black Cats kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday and would move into the top six with a win tonight – with teams around them playing a day later.

Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and will be looking to bounce back following a 1-0 defeat at Swansea last time out.

Still, The Terriers have taken 11 points from their last six games and climbed out of the relegation zone under Neil Warnock - who took charge at The John Smith's Stadium in February.

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town live blog.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the night:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Gelhardt, 35) Huddersfield 0

20:51 BST

48’ Offside

Batth was offside after Pritchard’s delivery

20:50 BST

47’ Headley booked

An early yellow card at the start of the second half for Huddersfield after Headley caught Gelhardt.

Sunderland have a free-kick in a promising position.

20:48 BST

SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!

20:36 BST

First-half thoughts from the Stadium of Light

20:34 BST

HALF-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 HUDDERSFIELD 0

20:33 BST

45+1’ Over from Headley

Headley fires over with a long-range effort.

It would have been some strike to score from there.

20:32 BST

TWO minutes added time

20:32 BST

45’ Wide from Clarke

Another Sunderland counter attack saw Gelhardt release Clarke on the left.

The winger cut inside but his low effort across goal went wide.

20:31 BST

43’ Headley skews wide

Huddersfield are still in this match and broke forward in numbers there.

Batth was able to block Headley’s effort before the ball came back to the Huddersfield man, whose second attempt was off target.

20:26 BST

39’ Big chance for Amad

That could have been two!

Gelhardt did well again to set up Pritchard on the edge of Huddersfield’s box, before the latter’s pass was cut out.

The ball went straight to Amad, though, before the Manchester United loanee skewed an close-range effort off target.

