Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Joe Gelhardt goal puts Cats ahead at the Stadium of Light
Sunderland face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday and would move into the top six with a win tonight – with teams around them playing a day later.
Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and will be looking to bounce back following a 1-0 defeat at Swansea last time out.
Still, The Terriers have taken 11 points from their last six games and climbed out of the relegation zone under Neil Warnock - who took charge at The John Smith's Stadium in February.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Gelhardt, 35) Huddersfield 0
48’ Offside
Batth was offside after Pritchard’s delivery
47’ Headley booked
An early yellow card at the start of the second half for Huddersfield after Headley caught Gelhardt.
Sunderland have a free-kick in a promising position.
SECOND HALF UNDER WAY!
First-half thoughts from the Stadium of Light
HALF-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 HUDDERSFIELD 0
45+1’ Over from Headley
Headley fires over with a long-range effort.
It would have been some strike to score from there.
TWO minutes added time
45’ Wide from Clarke
Another Sunderland counter attack saw Gelhardt release Clarke on the left.
The winger cut inside but his low effort across goal went wide.
43’ Headley skews wide
Huddersfield are still in this match and broke forward in numbers there.
Batth was able to block Headley’s effort before the ball came back to the Huddersfield man, whose second attempt was off target.
39’ Big chance for Amad
That could have been two!
Gelhardt did well again to set up Pritchard on the edge of Huddersfield’s box, before the latter’s pass was cut out.
The ball went straight to Amad, though, before the Manchester United loanee skewed an close-range effort off target.