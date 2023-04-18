The Black Cats kept their play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday and would move into the top six with a win tonight – with teams around them playing a day later.

Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and will be looking to bounce back following a 1-0 defeat at Swansea last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, The Terriers have taken 11 points from their last six games and climbed out of the relegation zone under Neil Warnock - who took charge at The John Smith's Stadium in February.

Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town live blog.