Sunderland face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season friendly of the summer – and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats are preparing for Sunday’s Championship opener against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light, with head coach Tony Mowbray looking to give game time to those who need it.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Spanish side Real Mallorca on Saturday, while they’ve won their other five friendly matches this summer.