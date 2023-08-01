News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Sunderland vs Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and transfer latest with Tony Mowbray set to make changes

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season friendly of the summer.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

Sunderland face Hartlepool United in their final pre-season friendly of the summer – and we’ve got all the action covered.

The Black Cats are preparing for Sunday’s Championship opener against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light, with head coach Tony Mowbray looking to give game time to those who need it.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Spanish side Real Mallorca on Saturday, while they’ve won their other five friendly matches this summer.

We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from tonight’s match against Hartlepool at The Suit Direct Stadium.

Related topics:Hartlepool UnitedSunderlandTony MowbrayTeam newsStadium of LightIpswich