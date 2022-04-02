Sunderland vs Gillingham LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups as League One play-off race intensifies
Sunderland are back in action today – and we’ll have all the action covered as Alex Neil’s side face Gillingham at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table with seven games remaining and there is little margin for error if they want to finish in the play-off places.
Gillingham are just four points above the relegation zone ahead of the match but have improved since the appointment of Neil Harris in January.
Sunderland have lost just one of their eight games since Neil took charge but have been held to goalless draws at Charlton and Lincoln.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland vs Gillingham
Last updated: Friday, 01 April, 2022, 20:24
- Sunderland will host Gillingham at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
- The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table with seven games remaining.
- Gillingham are 19th in the table and four points above the relegation zone.
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Winchester, Wright, Cirkin; Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke; Roberts, Pritchard, Stewart
Gillingham predicted XI: Chapman; Jackson, Tucker, Ehmer, Masterson, McKenzie; O’Keefe, Lee, Thompson; Kelman, Oliver
Neil Harris on Sunderland
Here’s what Gillingham boss Neil Harris said when asked about playing at the Stadium of Light:
“The Stadium of Light is a great place to play our football, probably in front of a crowd of around 30,000, a great atmosphere, huge football club that are under huge pressure to go up in the play-offs and get promoted this year.
“We talked about Sheffield Wednesday recently in a similar way, they have an array of talent, very good players, can play various systems under Alex Neil, who is a vastly experienced manager and we know it is a very tough ask but it is a great one for us, with the form we are in and the confidence and belief that we have in the group.”
How Gillingham are shaping up
Gillingham have moved four points clear of the relegation zone following the appointment of Neil Harris at the end of January, yet they have played more matches than some of the teams below them.
To find out more, we caught up with broadcast journalist Benjamin Watts, who reports on Gillingham for BBC Kent Sport, to get the inside track.
Here’s what he said when asked about the Gills’ recent form:
“Gillingham’s form has been much improved since the arrival of Neil Harris as manager on transfer deadline day.
“Gills have won five, lost four and drawn three, enabling them to move from ten points adrift of safety to four above the relegation zone.
“Harris’ first two victories came at Priestfield, narrow 1-0 wins over Crewe and Cambridge, but Gills’ last three triumphs have all come on the road - away at Lincoln, Doncaster and Accrington.”
Read more HERE
Neil on Gillingham
Here’s what the Black Cats boss had to say about today’s opponents:
“I think there has been a fundamental change there since Neil Harris has gone in.
“I have probably watched five games. I was at the game on Saturday against Accrrington when they beat them, I watched them against Sheffield Wednesday when the drew 0-0.
“I watched them against Ipswich, against us the last time we played them.
“They are a difficult team to beat and haven’t conceded a lot of goals. Defensively they have been strong and they have a threat in transition on the counter attack.
“They are the things we need to guard against and make sure we try and perform well to create as many opportunities as we can.”
Team news
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) and Alex Pritchard (ankle) have returned to training following injury setbacks and could be involved today.
Defender Danny Batth is also available again after missing the last few weeks with an ankle issue.
Black Cats boss Alex Neil has admitted that Aiden McGeady is facing a battle to play for Sunderland again this season due to a knee issue.
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s League One fixture against Gillingham.
The Black Cats have just seven games left as they try to finish in the play-offs.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.