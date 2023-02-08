Here’s what SIlva had to say when asked about potentially making changes again for tonight’s match:

“Let’s see how many we are going to do. As you know, we are going to play on Wednesday evening, and we have Nottingham Forest Saturday, 3pm.

“Of course, as always, we look for the next match as the most important one, and the FA Cup is our focus, but we have to think at the same time about the next one.

“It has been a busy period, some of the players have been playing many, many games since Boxing Day, and we have to take care of it.

“But it will be a decision that I have to take, and the most important for us will be the FA Cup right now, even if you make changes or not. The players that start the game, they will be the best players for the game.”

“First, we have to reach the same type of motivation, the same type of enthusiasm, know how (Sunderland) are going to play.