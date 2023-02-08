Sunderland vs Fulham LIVE: Team news as Tony Mowbray makes one change for FA Cup tie with teenagers on bench
Sunderland face Fulham in a fourth-round FA Cup replay – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The original fixture at Craven Cottage finished 1-1 after Tom Cairney’s equaliser cancelled out an opener from Jack Clarke.
Sunderland then drew 1-1 at Millwall in the Championship and remain two points of a play-off place.
The winner of tonight’s tie will face a home fixture against Leeds United in the fifth round.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light throughout the night:
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Ba, Clarke, Amad
- Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Bennette, Pritchard, Rigg, Watson, Kelly, Ekwah, Johnson
- Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Duffy, Tosin, Kurzawa, Palhinha, Cairney, Harris, Wilson, Vinicius, Solomon
- Subs: Leno, Diop, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, James, Mitrovic, Pereira, Reed, Willian
So it’s one change from the side which started at Millwall last time out, with Abdoullah Ba replacing Joe Gelhardt who is cup-tied.
It looks like Ba will operate in an advanced midfield position with Amad leading the line.
Luke O’Nien is back on the bench following his three-match suspension for his red card against Swansea, while 15-year-old Chris Rigg is also in the squad along with 16-year-old Tom Watson and 17-year-old Zak Johnson.
Fulham have made nine changes from their Premier League match against Chelsea last week, with top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic on the bench.
A reminder that if tonight’s match finishes a draw, 30 minutes of extra-time will be played.
If the sides are still level after 120 minutes, the tie will go to penalties.
Here are our predicted line-ups for tonight’s match
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, O’Nien, Neil, Michut, Ba, Roberts, Clarke, Amad
Predicted Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Kurzawa, Cairney, Reed, Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic
Here’s what SIlva had to say when asked about potentially making changes again for tonight’s match:
“Let’s see how many we are going to do. As you know, we are going to play on Wednesday evening, and we have Nottingham Forest Saturday, 3pm.
“Of course, as always, we look for the next match as the most important one, and the FA Cup is our focus, but we have to think at the same time about the next one.
“It has been a busy period, some of the players have been playing many, many games since Boxing Day, and we have to take care of it.
“But it will be a decision that I have to take, and the most important for us will be the FA Cup right now, even if you make changes or not. The players that start the game, they will be the best players for the game.”
“First, we have to reach the same type of motivation, the same type of enthusiasm, know how (Sunderland) are going to play.
“It will be difficult, like all the ties in the FA Cup. I think the game against them at home was a good example. But we have to do better than the last game.”
In the original game at Craven Cottage, Fulham boss Marco Silva made seven changes to his starting XI.
The Cottagers, who are eighth in the Premier League, then held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge last week, and face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.
Silva will serve a touchline ban for tonight’s match after picking up five yellow cards this season.
Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has had to say about tonight’s match:
“I think it’s a great challenge for us. We could feel their quality in the first game and with their draw with Chelsea, do they move up to sixth in the Premier League?
“They are having an exceptional season. They made four or five changes against us and yet they are all the same players they rotate in and out of a Premier League game.
“We are expecting a similar sort of fixture very respectful of their talent and their quality which is evident this season. They are not a struggling promoted team.
“We understand the challenge and the test and for us it is that really - go and challenge yourself again like we did at Craven Cottage.
“We will come out the other end of it. If we don’t win I don’t think we should see it as a crisis. It’s a great game for these young lads to see where they are.”
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
The Black Cats will be without several first-team players for tonight’s match, including Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt who is cup-tied.
Other new signings Joe Anderson and Isaac Lihadji are also unavailable as they weren’t registered for the original tie.
Dennis Cirkin can’t play after suffering a concussion during Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at Millwall last time out, while Lynden Gooch remains sidelined with a hip flexor issue.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton remain out with long-term injuries.