Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Jermain Defoe and Jay Matete set to be involved with Cats expected to make changes from Bolton defeat
Even by Sunderland’s standards, it’s been a crazy week for the Black Cats.
Following last weekend’s 6-0 defeat at Bolton, the club parted company with head coach Lee Johnson and are still looking for a replacement.
Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane is the clear favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light, while there was also the deadline day signing of Jermain Defoe.
Defoe could make his second Black Cats debut today, when bottom of the table Doncaster Rover travel to Wearside.
An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, will take charge of the match against Rovers.
We’ll have live updates throughout the day:
LIVE: Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 10:54
- Sunderland face bottom of the table Doncaster Rovers this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
- The Black Cats are still looking for a new head coach and will be led by an interim coaching team today.
- Roy Keane is the favourite to take charge and held talks with the club this week.
- Jermain Defoe is set to be in the squad today and could make his second Sunderland debut.
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we think the two sides could line up today:
Predicted Sunderland XI: Hoffmann; Winchester, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin; Evans, Neil; Gooch, Pritchard, Clarke; Stewart
Predicted Doncaster XI: Mitchell; Knoyle, Olowu, Younger, Jackson; Galbraith, Smith, Rowe; Dodoo, Odubeko, Martin
McSheffrey on facing Sunderland
Here’s what the Doncaster match said about today’s match:
“It’ll be a packed-out stadium and a good atmosphere, and every footballer wants to play in these sort of games.
“I expect to see a performance from my team that is hard-working and grafting. They should be leaving everything out there.
“Those are the minimum, non-negotiables and if you get that and everyone is at it, you tend to get the performance levels you want.”
Rovers remain bottom of the League One table, 11 points from safety, and were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Sunderland in December.
To find out more, we caught up with Doncaster reporter Liam Hoden at our sister title the Doncaster Free Press to get the inside track.
Here’s what he said about how Rovers will line up: “Gary McSheffrey has typically switched around between 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 during his time in charge.
“Against Rotherham in midweek he went for a 3-4-1-2 in an attempt to match up with the Millers but it didn’t work.
“Long term he would like to play a back three but it’s not certain at the minute that he’s got the personnel to do it.”
Read more HERE
Dodds on Doncaster
Dodds joined Sunderland in the summer from Birmingham City to become the Black Cats’ Head of Individual Player Development.
Since Elliott Dickman left the club last year, Dodds has been taking charge of the under-23s side alongside Michael Proctor.
Dodds will be supported by Proctor, First-Team Coach Phil Jevons and Goalkeeping Coach David Preece until a permanent head coach is appointed.
Ahead of today’s match, Dodds said: “The players have been absolutely first class.
“They have ensured that a situation t
hat isn’t particularly easy to come into has been very easy and, layered on top of that, the staff have been excellent.”
He continued: “We’ve had a really good week in terms of our preparation and everything we’ve done throughout it has been to give the players the best possible platform to be successful in the game, so I hope that we’ve been able to do that.
“The players know what type of occasion this is going to be - with the biggest attendance of the season expected - but that pressure is a privilege.
“As a collective, we have to embrace that we represent such a magnificent football club and not shy away from it.”
Team news
Right, let’s look at the team news for today’s match.
Sunderland’s interim boss Mike Dodds has confirmed that both Jermain Defoe and Jay Matete will be in the squad today following their deadline day moves to Sunderland.
Defender Bailey Wright remains sidelined with a calf issue but should be back in contention soon.
Alex Pritchard came off the bench against Bolton last weekend following an injury setback.
In case you missed it
For those who missed it, Roy Keane was on pundit duty last night for Manchester United’s FA Cup match against Middlesbrough.
Keane is the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers to replace Lee Johnson, and is known to have strong support within the club following talks this week.
When asked about the chances of him taking charge at Sunderland, with a big smile on his face, Keane replied: “I’ve made it clear over the last few years that I’d like to go back as a manager.
“But of course the club has to want you, you have to want to go the club and just as important, the contract has to be right.
“We’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”
It’s Matchday!
Was Bolton really only a week ago?
So much has happened since Sunderland’s last match, and the Black Cats need to get back to winning ways against Doncaster today.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction from the Stadium of Light.