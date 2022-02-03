Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers: Is the game on TV? Can I stream it? Is there any early team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last league game 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers last Saturday, which proved to be Lee Johnson’s last game as Sunderland head coach before he was sacked the following day.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Doncaster Rovers:

When is Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe - Picture courtesy of Sunderland AFC.

Sunderland take on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, February 5 at the Stadium of Light

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers on?

The clash between Sunderland and Rovers won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers online?

Sunderland’s clash with Rovers won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers?

There are tickets for the game between Sunderland and Rovers currently available on safc.com.

£1 from every ticket sold for this weekend’s game will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, as the 57-time England international and SAFC continue to support a cause close to all red and white hearts.

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers?

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

However, before his sacking, Lee Johnson has said that he is now 'very confident' that Nathan Broadhead will play again for Sunderland this season.

Broadhead suffered a serious hamstring injury at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December 2021.

But it was deemed surgery was not required the Black Cats were left hopeful that his lay-off would be around three months, rather than the rest of the season.

New Sunderland signings Kay Matete and Jermain Defoe could be in line to make their debuts following their deadline day moves to Wearside.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers?

Sunderland win – 9/25

Draw – 23/5

Bolton win – 39/4

Who is the referee for Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers?

Referee: Will FinnieLinesmen: Stephen Wade and Bradley HallFourth official: Matthew Dicicco

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.