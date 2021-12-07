Sunderland vs Cheltenham LIVE: Interesting transfer updates and early team news ahead of League One clash

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Morecambe on?

The clash between Sunderland and Morecambe won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Morecambe online?

Sunderland’s clash with Morecambe will be streamed by the club in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Morecambe?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and James Copley at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Morecambe?

There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Morecambe currently available on safc.com

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Morecambe?

Dennis Cirkin is likely to be missing until the new year due to a hernia problem, which will require surgery in the coming weeks.

With Niall Huggins and Denver Hume already ruled out until 2022, Johnson now has no natural full-back options fit in his squad.

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Corry Evans remain out for the clash against Morecambe.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Morecambe?

Odds provided by Paddy Power:

Sunderland win – 1/2

Draw – 10/3

Morecambe win – 5/1

Who will referee Sunderland vs Morecambe?

Ollie Yates will take charge with Christopher Ward and Ivan Stankovic running the lines at the Stadium of Light.