Sunderland vs Cheltenham LIVE: Interesting transfer updates and early team news ahead of League One clash
Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light against Cheltenham in League One tonight.
The pair face off in League One on Wearside tonight with Sunderland looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
The visitors are currently 20th in the third tier and have only five of their 19 league games so far this season.
Sunderland, however, find themselves in fifth position on 36 points with Plymouth, Wycombe, Wigan and Rotherham in their sights.
Here, though, we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day and game, including team news and blow-by-blow action from the Stadium of Light
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland vs Cheltenham LIVE: Team news and updates from League One clash
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 12:25
- Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light against Cheltenham in League One tonight
- The Black Cats are looking to return to winning ways after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
- The visitors are currently 20th in the third tier and have only five of their 19 league games so far this season.
- The Black Cats face Plymouth Argyle at home in League One on Saturday
The latest transfer talk
Sunderland are considering recalling Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes in January.
The Black Cats are currently in the midst of an injury crisis with head coach Lee Johnson forced to name several youth players on the bench against Oxford United, including 17-year-old Zac Johnson.
The Wearsiders are currently without Luke O’Nien, Corry Evans, Jordan Willis, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Denver Hume and Aiden McGeady.
That has forced the head coach into a tactical re-think over the past couple of months with Sunderland now deploying a five-at-the-back system.
Both Hawkes and Diamond departed the Stadium of Light last summer on loan deals to League Two clubs.
Hawkes linked up with Tranmere Rovers whilst Diamond re-joined Harrogate Town.
But it is understood that Sunderland are considering calling the duo back in January with the first team so short on numers.
Lee Johnson recently commented on the situation.
“We’re in a good position to go and strengthen again in January, and that doesn’t necessarily mean throwing fortunes at it.
“It can mean manipulating your current squad or bringing back players who are out on loan like Jack Diamond or Josh Hawkes, who have been doing extremely well. We’ve got a lot of options.”
Jordan Pickford to Tottenham reports
Everton are said to be keen on selling former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to raise funds for Rafa Benitez
The 27-year-old is the club’s biggest asset but they price him at around £30million and is also on about £100,000-a-week wages.
Pickford’s contract runs until 2024 but Tottenham are said to be considering a deal for the England star.
Pickford arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £25million rising to £30million in add-ons after Sunderland’s relegation.
Danny Graham back to Carlisle United?
Manager Keith Millen has poured cold water on Danny Graham making a return to Carlisle United
“He’s been mentioned,” Millen told the News & Star.
“I know Danny. I don’t know how old he is now – he certainly ain’t as old as me! – and he’s been mentioned, but he’s not in a position or place where he would come in and have an impact.
“We look at every name that’s mentioned. Of course, we do. We’re doing loads of work behind the scenes.”
Phil Smith’s predicted Sunderland line up
Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Embleton, Winchester, Neil, Gooch; Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Morecambe on?
The clash between Sunderland and Morecambe won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Morecambe online?
Sunderland’s clash with Morecambe will be streamed by the club in the United Kingdom.
The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Morecambe?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and James Copley at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Morecambe?
There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Morecambe currently available on safc.com
For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.
Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Morecambe?
Dennis Cirkin is likely to be missing until the new year due to a hernia problem, which will require surgery in the coming weeks.
With Niall Huggins and Denver Hume already ruled out until 2022, Johnson now has no natural full-back options fit in his squad.
Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis, Aiden McGeady and Corry Evans remain out for the clash against Morecambe.
What are the odds for Sunderland vs Morecambe?
Odds provided by Paddy Power:
Sunderland win – 1/2
Draw – 10/3
Morecambe win – 5/1
Who will referee Sunderland vs Morecambe?
Ollie Yates will take charge with Christopher Ward and Ivan Stankovic running the lines at the Stadium of Light.
Matthew Dicicco has been confirmed as the fourth official.