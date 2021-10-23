Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic LIVE: Visitors take the lead through Jayden Stockley after Dennis Cirkin hits bar
The Black Cats return to action against Charlton Athletic in League One at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Sunderland come into the clash having won back-to-back away league games with a 2-1 win at Gillingham followed by the 4-0 thrashing of Crewe Alexandra.
That saw Lee Johnson’s side move back into the automatic promotion spots, just one point behind league-leaders Plymouth Argyle with two games in hand.
Charlton, however, have started this campaign poorly and are currently sitting in the relegation spots.
There has been some drama, too, ahead of the clash between the two sides.
That’s after Charlton sacked their manager earlier this week following their terrible start to the season.
Nigel Adkins was relieved of his duties on Thursday morning ahead of the fixture against Johnson’s men today.
Johnnie Jackson will act as caretaker and take charge of today’s game against the Wearsiders.
Sunderland vs Charlton LIVE: Updates as Cats take on Addicks in League One
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:49
- Sunderland XI: Hoffman; Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin; O’Nien, Neil; O’Brien, Pritchard, McGeady; Stewart.
- Sunderland subs: Burge, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Gooch, Wright, Hume.
McGeady loses the ball on the right. was 2 v 1 but he could have passed back earlier. Turgid stuff from Sunderland at the moment.
Gooch looked like he was pulled back by Charlton but the referee ignores Sunderland’s claims
Sunderland just can’t keep the ball as McGeady over hits a pass to O’Nien who had no chance of controlling it.
Gooch wins a corner
Ball from McGeady finds Dajaku who fires over the bar. Evans comes on for Dan Neil
MASSIVE penalty shout turned down for handball in Sunderland’s favour. It looked like it should have been given.
For some reason O’Nien takes a free-kick in a good area instead of McGeady. His effort is straight at the wall.
Sunderland looking to respond but the final ball keeps letting them down.