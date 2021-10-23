Sunderland come into the clash having won back-to-back away league games with a 2-1 win at Gillingham followed by the 4-0 thrashing of Crewe Alexandra.

That saw Lee Johnson’s side move back into the automatic promotion spots, just one point behind league-leaders Plymouth Argyle with two games in hand.

Charlton, however, have started this campaign poorly and are currently sitting in the relegation spots.

Sunderland vs Charlton.

There has been some drama, too, ahead of the clash between the two sides.

That’s after Charlton sacked their manager earlier this week following their terrible start to the season.

Nigel Adkins was relieved of his duties on Thursday morning ahead of the fixture against Johnson’s men today.

Johnnie Jackson will act as caretaker and take charge of today’s game against the Wearsiders.

Here, though, we’ll be bringing you live updates of all the action in our matchday blog:

