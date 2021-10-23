Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic LIVE: Lee Johnson names unchanged XI as Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves return to bench
The Black Cats return to action against Charlton Athletic in League One at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Sunderland come into the clash having won back-to-back away league games with a 2-1 win at Gillingham followed by the 4-0 thrashing of Crewe Alexandra.
That saw Lee Johnson’s side move back into the automatic promotion spots, just one point behind league-leaders Plymouth Argyle with two games in hand.
Charlton, however, have started this campaign poorly and are currently sitting in the relegation spots.
There has been some drama, too, ahead of the clash between the two sides.
That’s after Charlton sacked their manager earlier this week following their terrible start to the season.
Nigel Adkins was relieved of his duties on Thursday morning ahead of the fixture against Johnson’s men today.
Johnnie Jackson will act as caretaker and take charge of today’s game against the Wearsiders.
Here, though, we’ll be bringing you live updates of all the action in our matchday blog:
- Sunderland XI: Hoffman; Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin; O’Nien, Neil; O’Brien, Pritchard, McGeady; Stewart.
- Sunderland subs: Burge, Evans, Alves, Dajaku, Gooch, Wright, Hume.
Pricthard looking good
Sunderland are warming up as we speak. Alex Pritchard, who was forced off with a whiplash type injury against Crewe, is moving well ahead of starting today.
The attacker has been selected in the number 10 position by Johnson again today.
Sunderland are out for their warm up!
Charlton team news
Comments form Lee Johnson
Has Lee Johnson said anything about Dan Neil’s new contract?
Lee Johnson on Dan Neil
Certainly the reccomendation from myself would be that we tie that up with Dan. I really enjoy working with him, he’s a really good lad, a good student who is improving all the time. He’s also playing extremely well at the moment. It would be good and the right thing to do to reward that, simple as that.Obviously the powers-that-be will need to negotiate that and see that through, and then it is my job in my meantime to keep him on the right path and keep him improving, keep him performing
Has there been any transfer talk?
As the the transfer window doesn’t open until January, talk surrounding Sunderland’s potential business has proved sparse.
There has, though, been some talk involving one of the Black Cats’ more controversial flops in recent times.
Jack Rodwell is reported to be on the verge of a move to Western Sydney Wanderers.
The Australian press report Rodwell is in line to land a deal if he can prove his fitness and he is set to head for talks once he’s completed his quarantine.
The central midfielder was a major signing for Sunderland from Manchester City in the summer of 2014 for a fee of around £10million.
But Rodwell struggled to make a consistent impact and as the club dropped into the Championship, he was the only player not to have a wage reduction written into his contract.
It became a source of major contention when he made few appearances in the following campaign as the club were again relegated.
Rodwell made just six appearances, three of which were in the EFL trophy.
Spell at Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United followed and he is now set to move to Australia.
The A-League season is not due to begin until November.
Sunderland are said to be preparing to offer midfielder Dan Neil fresh terms at the Stadium of Light.
That’s according to a report by web outlet Football League World.
The homegrown midfielder has burst onto the scene for Sunderland this season and has made 11 appearances on League One.
And Neil has added goals to his game, netting a screamer against Accrington Stanley and scoring in the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln City.
Indeed, the 19-year-old captained his boyhood club against the Imps at Sincil Bank for the tie.
But it is now being stated that Sunderland are preparing to offer Neil a reward for his fine form with a new deal on Wearside.
It is thought that any potential new deal could warn off potentially interested parties in Neil, with his present contract set to expire in the summer of 2023.
What is the latest injury news?
Frederik Alves is very close to a return from a minor glute problem, while Corry Evans has made strong progress in his recovery from a calf issue and should soon return.
Nathan Broadhead looks to be slightly behind that pair, but a return is on the horizon.
Alex Pritchard has been receiving treatment on the whiplash injury he suffered at Gillingham.
Lee Johnson has confirmed that both Pritchard and Lynden Gooch will be ‘late calls’ before the game today but both could return to the matchday squad.
Johnson’s options in attacking areas has improved considerably this week with the return of Aiden McGeady and Leon Dajaku.
Niall Huggins will be out of action until the New Year.