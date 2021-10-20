That’s after the Wearsiders won in their last League One fixture against Crewe Alexandra with goals from Aiden O’Brien, Ross Stewart and Leon Dajaku handing Lee Johnson's men the win.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Charlton:

When is Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart celebrates against Crewe Alexandra

Sunderland take on Charlton this coming Saturday (October 23) at the Stadium of Light

Kick-off is scheduled for 3m.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic?

Sunderland win – 7/10

Draw – 11/4

Charlton win – 15/4

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic on?

The clash between Sunderland and Gillingham won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic online?

Sunderland’s clash with Charlton won’t be streamed in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic?

Sunderland fans can still purchase tickets for the clash against Charlton Athletic in League One on the club’s website.

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Charlton Athletic?

Elliot Embleton will miss the game following his red card against Gillingham.

Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch and Frederik Alves all missed the clash against Crewe last Tuesday.

Aiden McGeady started, however, following an injury that had kept him out of the Gillingham fixture.

Leon Dajaku, too, returned to Sunderland’s squad after his own issues and scored coming off the bench against Crewe.

Alex Prichard was withdrawn midway through the second half last Tuesday with ‘whiplash’ like symptoms, according to head coach Lee Johnson.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.