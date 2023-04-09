Sunderland vs Cardiff City LIVE: Team news as Tony Mowbray makes FOUR changes and Luke O'Nien misses out
Sunderland face Cardiff City in the Championship – and we’ve got all the action covered from the Cardiff City Stadium.
The Black Cats conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Hull City last time out and will be looking to get back to winning ways after three successive draws.
Tony Mowbray’s side still have several injury issues with six league games remaining of the regular Championship season.
Cardiff claimed a significant 3-1 win at Blackpool last time out but remain in a relegation battle despite the result.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium throughout the day:
LIVE: Cardiff City vs Sunderland
So it’s four changes from the Sunderland side which started against Hull on Friday.
Dennis Cirkin, Pierre Ekwah, Abdoullah Ba and Alex Pritchard return to the starting XI, with Edouard Michut, Patrick Roberts and Joe Gelhardt dropping to the bench.
There’s no Luke O’Nien in the squad, meaning Cirkin or Trai Hume will probably have to move across to centre-back
Ellis Taylor has returned to the bench in O’Nien’s absence.
Cardiff have made one change following their 3-1 win over Blackpool last time out, with Sheyi Ojo replacing Joe Ralls who drops to the bench.
Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham starts up front for the hosts.
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match:
Predicted Cardiff XI: Allsop, Ng, Kipre, McGuinness, Romeo, Sawyers, Wintle, Ralls, Wickham, Philogene, Kaba
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Michut, Roberts, Amad, Clarke, Gelhardt
Here’s what Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi had to say after his side’s ‘massive’ win over Blackpool.
“We don’t have a lot of options, so this was something special, but I prefer to focus on football, because when I came two months ago, the situation was critical.
“This place was not easy to come and win in this way. Congratulations for the team. Now we need to get some rest.
“I am so happy for the massive result but I’m not so happy for the way we play and the personality we put on the pitch with the ball.
“Fortunately we won, we have three more points. We need to have some rest and think about Sunderland.
“It will be a tough month, but it will be tough not only for Cardiff but all teams, because to play seven or eight games in one month is just... wow. Unbelievable.”
Cardiff claimed a significant 3-1 win at Blackpool on Friday, with former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham scoring the opener.
The result leaves The Bluebirds 19th in the Championship table and a point above the relegation zone.
Striker Kion Etete missed the game at Blackpool but should be available for today’s match following a hamstring issue.
Callum O’Dowda remains a doubt, though, meaning Joe Ralls may have to fill in at left wing-back again.
Cardiff are the lowest scorers in the Championship this season with just 33 goals in 39 games.
Here’s what Mowbray had to say about team selection following Friday’s 4-4 draw against Hull at the Stadium of Light.
“We have defensive issues at the moment, we’ve got Dennis Cirkin there on the bench and he’ll probably play on Monday. I feel as if we’ve got good games ahead.
“Cardiff I think having won on Friday will have had some of the anxiety taken away from them, they’re dangerous and any game away is difficult.
“Birmingham and Huddersfield come pretty quick off the back of that, at home there are potentially points for us. Let’s see if we can take it to the last two or three games and see if we can make it exciting for the supporters. It would be nice if we can do that, we know everyone would have been buzzing if we’d held on against Hull, we’d be thinking we might be able to sneak in.
“A point from each of the last two games is a bit frustrating but maybe with where this team came from, when you look at the other teams promoted this season, we’re doing OK and we just have to keep growing and learning, keep getting better.”
We’ll start with the Sunderland team news.
Left-back Dennis Cirkin looks set to make his first start since February after recovering from a concussion injury and being named in the last two matchday squads.
Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray had hoped to bring defender Dan Ballard back into the side, yet the centre-back is set to be sidelined for another few weeks with a hamstring issue.
Long-term absentees Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Aji Alese, Elliot Embleton and Jewison Bennette remain sidelined for today’s match.