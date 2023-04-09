Here’s what Mowbray had to say about team selection following Friday’s 4-4 draw against Hull at the Stadium of Light.

“We have defensive issues at the moment, we’ve got Dennis Cirkin there on the bench and he’ll probably play on Monday. I feel as if we’ve got good games ahead.

“Cardiff I think having won on Friday will have had some of the anxiety taken away from them, they’re dangerous and any game away is difficult.

“Birmingham and Huddersfield come pretty quick off the back of that, at home there are potentially points for us. Let’s see if we can take it to the last two or three games and see if we can make it exciting for the supporters. It would be nice if we can do that, we know everyone would have been buzzing if we’d held on against Hull, we’d be thinking we might be able to sneak in.