Sunderland vs Cambridge United: Team news as Alex Pritchard returns ahead of pivotal day in League One

Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light this afternoon – and we’ve got all the action covered as Alex Neil’s side host Cambridge United.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 1:38 pm

The Black Cats have three League One games remaining this season, and hopefully more, as they battle to finish in the play-off places.

Sunderland played out a goalless draw with Plymouth last time out, a result which extended the side’s unbeaten run to ten matches.

Cambridge start the day 12th in the table but were beaten 2-0 by Charlton last time out.

Sunderland vs Cambridge United live blog.

We’ll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more throughout the day:

LIVE: Sunderland vs Cambridge

Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:01

  • Sunderland will host Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
  • The Black Cats start the day just outside the play-off places on goal difference.
  • Cambridge are 12th in the table and were beaten 2-0 by Charlton last time out.
  • Sunderland have three league games remaining as they aim to finish in the play-off places.
Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:01

How Cambridge will start

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:00

How Sunderland will start

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 13:38

Alex Pritchard is back

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 13:13

Alex Neil in his pre-match programme notes

“As a team, we know what we must do and we now face three big games to end the regular season, starting with today’s.

“Over the course of this season, we’ve had a great record at home and the next two games provide an opportunity to build on that as we enter the business end of the campaign.

“As always, your backing both away from home and here at the Stadium of Light is huge for us and continues to help propel the team forward.”

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 13:10

Back at the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 13:58

How things stand

Here’s what the League table looks like heading into today’s matches.

Games to look out for today:

Rotherham vs Oxford

Sunderland vs Cambridge

Wigan vs Plymouth

Wycombe vs Sheffield Wednesday

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 21:28

Predicted line-ups

Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match.

Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Winchester, Batth, Wright, Cirkin; Evans, Matete; Roberts, Broadhead, Embleton; Stewart

Predicted Cambridge XI: Mitov; Williams, Okedina, Jones, Iredale; May, Digby; Smith, Knibbs, Brophy; Ironside

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 21:25

Cambridge boss on facing Sunderland

Here’s what Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has had to say about Sunderland ahead of today’s match:

“There’s no doubt that they’ve got real talent in their team, players that have moved for big money in the past, players that have scored a lot of goals, have just had very good careers, or have got the potential to have them.

“I think when you play at a club like Sunderland, we’ve seen it against a few teams, it’s a heavy shirt to wear, because the expectations are so big, and therefore that can sometimes take its toll.

“I think in recent weeks they’re finding really good consistency and form at a time when you need it at this stage of the season. The problem is, there are a lot of teams doing that, or teams above them that have lost a little bit of rhythm have got the cushion.

“It’s going to go to the wire, and I’m sure for them, this game’s a pivotal one, and one they look at and think ‘right, we need three points from this one, because this would set us up nicely for the last weekend.

“If we can ruin a party and cause a surprise, of course we’d love to do that”

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 21:21

How Cambridge are shaping up

After winning promotion from League Two last season, Mark Bonner’s side are 12th in the table heading into the match but were beaten 2-0 by Charlton on Tuesday.

We caught up with Cambridge reporter Stephen Page from Cambridgeshire Live to get the inside track.

Here’s what he said when asked about The U’s recent form:

“Despite their League One safety being secured in recent weeks, Cambridge have shown no signs of slowing down in the final games of the season.

“They come into Saturday’s game off the back of four wins in their last six matches, securing their best wins of the league campaign away to Ipswich and Wigan in that run.

“There have been some disappointing results in recent weeks as well, but that is to be expected given the tough run that they’ve had.

“On the whole, they’ve had an excellent season, and to be competing for a top half finish as a newly-promoted side to this league is a superb effort.

“They head to the Stadium of Light without any pressure to secure a result.”

Friday, 22 April, 2022, 21:17

Neil on Cambridge

Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about today’s opponents:

“I think the fact they rested players for the last game leading into this one shows you the significance of this one.

“I know they will say they are rotating their squad but it will be interesting to see if they did that at any other time.

“It is going to be a difficult game, they have a good target for us and pace on the break so it will be a difficult match for us.

“They will want to come here and want to try and win the game.

“I think they will look at it as a good opportunity to show what they can do, they have beaten some good teams along the way.

“They beat Wigan recently and beat Ipswich recently so I’m sure they’ll be coming here to try and do the same.”

