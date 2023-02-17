Bristol City are 16th in the table heading into today’s fixture but haven’t lost for ten matches in all competitions following an upturn in form.

To find out more we caught up with Jordan Jones from our sister title Bristol World on the latest episode of The Roar Podcast

Here’s what he said when asked how The Robins will set up:

“Bristol City were playing with three at the back which they had been playing quite a lot under Nigel Pearson’s tenure.

“Over the last month, which has coincided with their good run of form, they have ditched the five at the back system and gone to a four at the back system.

“You would think more defenders equals more clean sheets but actually the four at the back system has actually worked a bit better.

“They have George Tanner right-back, Cameron Pring left-back and the centre-back partnership of Rob Atkinson and Zak Vyner. That is quite a youthful backline.