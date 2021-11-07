Sunderland vs Bradford City: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders have lost their past three League One games and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Mansfield last Saturday.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Bradford City:

When is Sunderland vs Bradford City?

Sunderland take on Bradford this coming Tuesday (November 9) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Bradford City on?

The clash between Sunderland and Bradford City won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Bradford City online?

Sunderland’s clash with Bradford City will be streamed by the club in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Bradford City?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Bradford City?

Tickets for the game between Bradford City and Sunderland are now available to purchase online.

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Bradford City?

Arbenit Xhemajli was not involved last Saturday as he continues his comeback from a major knee injury, though he could play some part when the Black Cats welcome Bradford City for their final Papa John's Trophy group game on Tuesday night.

Lee Johnson has seen his options at full-back reduced again after confirmation that Denver Hume has suffered a serious ankle injury.

Scans have confirmed that he could be out for up to two months, which means that like Niall Huggins he is unlikely to play a significant part until the turn of the year.

Niall Huggins will be out until the New Year with Jordan Willis still sidelined.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Bradford City?

Sunderland win – 8/13

Draw – 14/5

Bradford City win – 7/2

